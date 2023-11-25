50°F
Nation and World

Protesters on Nantucket cheer, jeer Bidens after hostage address

Boston Herald
November 24, 2023 - 6:47 pm
 
People wait to see U.S. President Joe Biden while he was shopping with family members in downtown during his Thanksgiving vacation Nov. 24, 2023, in Nantucket, Massachusetts. (Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images/TNS)

BOSTON — Seems some in Nantucket decided put their sherry down and head into town to greet President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden as they headed into the Brotherhood of the Thieves restaurant.

The White House pool report from Friday afternoon stated: “As POTUS and FLOTUS walked up Broad Street there were large groups of people gathered. Some protesters — maybe a handful — yelled ‘Free Palestine’ and “Cease-fire.’ ”

The pool reporter added, “many other people were cheering.”

At 2:42 p.m., the Bidens walked into the restaurant named after a riot on the island in 1842 after abolitionists objected to the town’s continued refusal to integrate the schools. The menu runs from $36 for a lobster roll to $8 for a cup of clam chowder.

Before the late lunch or early dinner, Biden spoke about the hostage release in Israel. The president said a “goal” is to have more people released.

“We expect more hostages to be released tomorrow, and more the day after, and more the day after that,” he said, with The Associated Press adding that Biden stated that putting conditions on military aid to Israel was a “worthwhile thought,” he added if he “started off with that we would (never) have ever gotten where we are today.”

CBS News reported Biden said it’s unknown when the Americans held will be let go.

A total of 10 Americans are believed to be hostages, National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson has said.

Biden delivered his remarks from inside the White Elephant Hotel.

