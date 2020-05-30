99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Protests, some violent, spread in wake of George Floyd death — WATCH LIVE

By Sudhin Thanawala The Associated Press
May 29, 2020 - 7:45 pm
 
Updated May 29, 2020 - 7:49 pm

ATLANTA — Demonstrators marched, stopped traffic and in some cases lashed out violently at police as protests erupted Friday in dozens of U.S. cities following the killing of George Floyd after a white officer pressed a knee into his neck while taking him into custody in Minnesota. In Phoenix, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and beyond, thousands of protesters carried signs that said: “He said I can’t breathe. Justice for George.” They chanted “No justice, no peace” and “Say his name. George Floyd.”

After hours of peaceful protest in downtown Atlanta, some demonstrators suddenly turned violent, smashing police cars, setting one on fire, spray-painting the iconic logo sign at CNN headquarters, and breaking into a restaurant. The crowd pelted officers with bottles, chanting “Quit your jobs.” People watched the scene from rooftops, some laughing as skirmishes broke out. Demonstrators ignored police demands to disperse. Some protesters moved to the city’s major interstate thoroughfare to try to block traffic.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms passionately addressed the protesters at a news conference: “This is not a protest. This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr.

“You are disgracing our city,” she told protesters. “You are disgracing the life of George Floyd and every other person who has been killed in this country. We are better than this. We are better than this as a city. We are better than this as a country. Go home, go home.”

Bottoms was flanked by rappers T.I. and Killer Mike, as well ase King’s daughter, Bernice King.

Killer Mike cried as he spoke.

“We have to be better than this moment. We have to be better than burning down our own homes. Because if we lose Atlanta what have we got?” he said.

After Mayor Bottoms appealed for calm, the violence continued. More cars were set on fire, a Starbucks was smashed up, the windows of the College Football Hall of Fame were broken, and the iconic Omni Hotel was vandalized.

In Brooklyn, crowds of demonstrators chanted at police officers lined up outside the Barclays Center. There were several moments of struggle, as some in the crowd pushed against metal barricades and police pushed back.

Scores of water bottles flew from the crowd toward the officers, and in return police sprayed an eye-irritating chemical at the group twice.

The names of black people killed by police, including Floyd and Eric Garner, who died on Staten Island in 2014, were on signs carried by those in the crowd, and in their chants.

“It’s my duty to be out here,” said Brianna Petrisko, among those at Foley Square in lower Manhattan, where most were wearing masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Our country has a sickness. We have to be out here. This is the only way we’re going to be heard.”

In Houston, where George Floyd grew up, several thousand people rallied in front of City Hall. Police had apparently taken into custody a woman who had a rifle and had tried to use it to incite the crowd.

Jimmy Ohaz, 19, came from the nearby city of Richmond, Texas.

“My question is how many more, how many more? I just want to live in a future where we all live in harmony and we’re not oppressed.”

MOST READ
1
George Floyd protest on Las Vegas Strip mostly peaceful but tension rising — LIVESTREAM
George Floyd protest on Las Vegas Strip mostly peaceful but tension rising — LIVESTREAM
2
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
Updating: Which Las Vegas casinos, restaurants will reopen and when
3
Parents, kids get no relief at dry Las Vegas park splash pads — BLOG
Parents, kids get no relief at dry Las Vegas park splash pads — BLOG
4
Las Vegas gyms not rushing to reopen Friday
Las Vegas gyms not rushing to reopen Friday
5
Golden Knights’ AHL team to be called Henderson Silver Knights
Golden Knights’ AHL team to be called Henderson Silver Knights
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Park Rangers close the entrance to the Grand Canyon for the day Friday, May 15, 2020, in Grand ...
Grand Canyon to fully open South Rim in June; North Rim to open
The Associated Press

The Grand Canyon is expanding access to its more popular South Rim entrance and planning to let visitors in around the clock next month after it shuttered temporarily over coronavirus concerns.

Wearing masks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, Thiago do Nascimento, right, and Ke ...
Virus sends consumer spending down 13.6% in April
The Associated Press

U.S. consumer spending plunged by a record-shattering 13.6% in April as the pandemic shuttered businesses, forced millions of layoffs and sent the economy into deep recession.

A protestor sprays graffiti on a wall near the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct, Thursday, May 2 ...
Rage in Minneapolis after George Floyd’s death — PHOTOS
The Associated Press

Some held up signs with Floyd’s last words: “I can’t breathe.” Graffiti on city walls called police murderers. In a highly symbolic image, a protester carried a U.S. flag upside down, a sign of distress.

President Donald Trump speaks before signing an executive order aimed at curbing protections fo ...
Trump vows to get Minneapolis protesters ‘under control’
By Jill Colvin and Colleen Long The Associated Press

President Donald Trump on Friday threatened to take action to bring the city of Minneapolis “under control,” calling violent protesters outraged by the death of a black man in police custody “thugs” and saying that “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

A protester carries the carries a U.S. flag upside, a sign of distress, next to a burning build ...
Minneapolis officer who knelt on man’s neck charged with murder
By Tim Sullivan and Amy Forliti The Associated Press

The white Minneapolis police officer seen on video kneeling on George Floyd’s neck was arrested on murder charges Friday and accused in court papers of ignoring another officer who was worried about the handcuffed black man who died.

Demonstrators gather Thursday, May 28, 2020, in St. Paul, Minn. Protests over the death of Geor ...
George Floyd protesters unleash fury, Trump threatens military action
By Tim Sullivan and Amy Forliti The Associated Press

President Donald Trump blasted the “total lack of leadership” and tweeted: “Just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the Military is with him all the way. Any difficulty and we will assume control but, when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

A Thai classical dancer wearing face shield to help curb the spread of the coronavirus performs ...
India, Russia, S. Korea have increases in virus infections
The Associated Press

India had another record daily jump in coronavirus cases, while Russia reported a steady increase in its caseload even as it moved to swiftly ease restrictions in sync with the Kremlin’s ambitious political plans.

 
41M have lost jobs since virus hit, but layoffs slow
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

Nearly 2.1 million workers filed first-time claims for unemployment in the latest week nationwide, according to the U.S. Labor Department.