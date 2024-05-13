94°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Punxsutawney Phil’s babies’ names play on weather-predicting tradition

FILE - Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating ...
FILE - Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 138th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. Phil's human handlers took the occasion of Mother's Day, Sunday, May 12, 2024, to announce that the two kids born earlier this spring to Phil and his partner, Phyllis, are named Sunny and Shadow. Sunny is a female, Shadow a male. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)
More Stories
Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building on his way to Manhattan criminal court, Monday, May ...
Takeaways from Cohen’s pivotal testimony in Trump hush money trial
United Nations Development Programme Administrator Achim Steiner, right, and Deputy Spokesman o ...
U.N. blames ‘fog of war’ for overcounting deaths of women, children in Gaza
A woman touches a picture of a relative as she attends the celebrations of the Israel's annual ...
Netanyahu reiterates vow to fight Hamas as Israel honors war dead
David Tran owner of Huy Fong Foods Inc. that produces famous Sriracha sauce. (Irfan Khan/Los An ...
Huy Fong, beloved Sriracha brand, halts production again
Associated Press
May 13, 2024 - 2:40 pm
 

PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. — Punxsutawney Phil’s offspring now have names that just might help the famed weather-forecasting groundhog to predict when spring will begin.

Phil’s human handlers chose Mother’s Day to announce that the two kits born this spring to Phil and his partner, Phyllis, are named Sunny and Shadow. Sunny is a female, Shadow a male.

Each spring, Phil makes a prediction about the length of the remaining winter. According to tradition, if he sees his shadow there will be six more weeks of cold. This year, Phil did not see his shadow and therefore predicted an early spring.

“These kits of his are not replacements, they’re not the heir apparent,” Dan McGinley, vice president of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club Inner Circle, said in a phone interview Monday. “Sunny and Shadow will not be part of the ceremony — it’s still Phil’s job. There’s still only one Punxsutawney Phil.”

The club received hundreds of suggestions for the pups’ names. The final decision emerged after a one-on-one between Phil and the club’s president, Tom Dunkel.

“Today the first family of groundhogs has grown, Punxsutawney Phil and wife Phyllis have two kits of their own,” McGinley read from a scroll announcing the names of the pups “born to royalty” in a video posted on social media on Sunday.

The babies were discovered in March by a club member who was feeding fruit and vegetables to Phil and Phyllis. The groundhog family lives in a climate-controlled burrow at the local library.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Michael Cohen leaves his apartment building on his way to Manhattan criminal court, Monday, May ...
Takeaways from Cohen’s pivotal testimony in Trump hush money trial
By Michael R. Sisak, Jill Colvin, Lindsay Whitehurst and Alanna Durkin Richer The Associated Press

Cohen provided jurors with an insider’s account of payments to silence women’s claims of sexual encounters with Trump, saying the payments were directed by Trump to fend off damage to his 2016 White House bid.

A woman touches a picture of a relative as she attends the celebrations of the Israel's annual ...
Netanyahu reiterates vow to fight Hamas as Israel honors war dead
By Wafaa Shurafa, Koseph Krauss and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

During the day’s opening ceremony, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed again to defeat Hamas, a promise he has made repeatedly during Israel’s war with the terrorist group.

An Israeli soldier pays respect at a memorial for victims of the bloody Oct. 7, cross-border at ...
Israel goes deep into Rafah amid evacuations
By Wafaa Shurafa, Joseph Krauss and Samy Magdy The Associated Press

The exodus of Palestinians from Rafah accelerated Sunday as Israeli forces pushed deeper into the southern Gaza city.

Jewish families across the Bay Area are pushing back against what they describe as an overt ant ...
Fighting related to war in Bay Area classrooms
By Hannah Wiley Los Angeles Times

A seventh grade Jewish student at Roosevelt Middle School in San Francisco grew accustomed to seeing her classmates display their support for Palestinians.

In this photo provided by Duke University, commencement speaker Jerry Seinfeld speaks during th ...
Pro-Palestinian protests dwindle to tiny numbers at colleges
By Moriah Balingit The Associated Press

A tiny contingent of Duke University graduates opposed pro-Israel comedian Jerry Seinfeld speaking at their commencement with about 30 students chanting “free Palestine” amid a mix of boos and cheers.

Road signage points the way to the Burning Man festival in the Black Rock Desert in Gerlach, Ne ...
Burning Man removes pro-Palestinian sculpture from website
By Ruben Vives Los Angeles Times

Debates and protests sparked by Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip have worked their way into seemingly every corner in the world — even the free-spirited desert festival in Nevada known as Burning Man.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Pending U.S. sanctions on IDF unit irks Israel
recommend 2
Israelis grapple with how to celebrate a holiday about freedom as many remain captive
recommend 3
Israel will decide when, how to respond to Iran’s attack, Netanyahu says
recommend 4
Man says his emotional support alligator has gone missing
recommend 5
Iran air defense radar struck in Isfahan during apparent Israeli attack, photos suggest
recommend 6
Cat accidentally travels from Utah to California in cardboard box