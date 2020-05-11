Putin declares end to Russia’s economic shutdown

Putin ordered the economic shutdown in late March, although key industrial plants and some other sectors were allowed to operate. Most Russians have been ordered to stay home, except for visits to nearby stores, pharmacies and visits to doctors.

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses the participants of the Immortal Regiment rally marking the 75th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in WWII, which mass procession was postponed as part of measures to stifle the spread of the coronavirus, at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, May 9, 2020. Putin has marked Victory Day, the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II, in a ceremony shorn of its usual military parade and pomp by the coronavirus pandemic. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

A writing on the ground remind students to keep distance as they arrive at a reopen primary school in Cologne, Germany, Monday, May 11, 2020. Germany eases the restrictions to contain the corona virus most of the federal states. (Henning Kaiser/dpa via AP)

Seats displaying social distancing signs at Victoria Station, London, Monday, May 11, 2020, as the country continues in lockdown to help stop the spread of coronavirus. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced Sunday that people could return to work if they could not work from home. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

A boy walks among folded umbrellas on an empty stretch of "Nissi beach" in Ayia Napa, a seaside resort that is popular with tourists from Europe and beyond, Sunday, May 10, 2020. With coronavirus restrictions gradually lifting, Cyprus authorities are mulling over ways to get holidaymakers back to the tourism-reliant island nation that officials say is conservatively estimated to lose at least 60% of its annual tourist arrivals. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)

Romanian care workers with face masks accompanied by police and security arrive at the train station of Vienna's Schwechat airport, Austria, Monday, May 11, 2020. This is the first train from Romania with care workers who had difficulty getting to Austria due to travel restrictions. The Austrian government has moved to restrict freedom of movement for people, in an effort to slow the onset of the COVID-19 coronavirus. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak)

MOSCOW — Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared an end to a nationwide partial economic shutdown but noted that some restrictions will remain.

Putin, speaking in a televised address to the nation Monday, said that it will be up to regional governors in the far-flung Russian Federation to determine what industrial plants could reopen starting Tuesday. He emphasized that it’s essential to preserve jobs and keep the economy running provided that workers strictly observe sanitary norms.

Putin ordered the economic shutdown in late March, although key industrial plants and some other sectors have been allowed to continue operating. Most Russians have been ordered to stay home, except for visits to nearby stores, pharmacies and visits to doctors.

Moscow will allow all of its industrial plants and construction sites to resume work starting Tuesday, and Putin said other regions may follow the example. Non-food stores, hairdressers, car dealers and most other enterprises in the services sector remain shut.

Putin emphasized that the restrictions must be lifted gradually to avoid triggering a new wave of contagion.

What’s happening today

— Plastic spacing barriers and millions of masks appeared Monday on the streets of Europe’s newly reopened cities, as France and Belgium emerged from lockdowns, the Netherlands sent children back to school and Spain let people eat outdoors. All faced the delicate balance of trying to restart battered economies without fueling a second wave of coronavirus infections.

— Employees, business owners, police and trade unions in Britain are expressing confusion after the government switched from telling workers to stay at home to urging them to return to work — but preferably without getting near other people or using public transport.

— Global stocks have turned lower amid questions on how quickly government plans to ease lockdowns on public life might help economic activity pick up. European stocks lost early gains on Monday and Wall Street futures are down slightly.

— A second wave of infections in tightly packed foreign workers’ dormitories has caught the affluent Southeast Asian city-state of Singapore off-guard and exposed the danger of overlooking marginal groups in a health crisis. Infections have jumped more than a hundredfold in two months — from 226 in mid-March to over 23,000, the most in Asia after China and India.

— A majority of Americans disapprove of protests against restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus. That’s according to a new AP-NORC poll that also finds the still-expansive support for such limits, including restaurant closures and stay-at-home orders, has dipped.

Quebec opens day cares, schools

Quebec is reopening elementary schools and day cares outside the Montreal area on Monday despite the province accounting for more than half of Canada’s coronavirus cases.

Students will be subject to physical distancing and frequent hand washing while school officials follow public health guidelines for cleaning and disinfection. Attendance is not mandatory and two school boards have said most of their students will be staying home for now.

The French-speaking province is also allowing most retail stores outside Montreal to open Monday. Quebec has more than 37,000 of Canada’s more than 68,000 cases of COVID-19.

Ontario, meanwhile, allowed nonessential retail stores to open for curbside pickup starting Monday. Schools throughout Canada’s most populous province remain closed.

Germany critical of attacks on police, media

The German government has sharply criticized attacks on police officers and journalists at recent protests against pandemic restrictions.

Government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Monday that while demonstrations were an important way to express divergent opinions on the handling of the pandemic, “the high aggression toward both police officers and journalists … needs to be strongly and sharply condemned.”

Three TV camera crews were attacked at protests in Berlin and the western city of Dortmund in the past two weeks. Police also detained dozens of people in the capital on Saturday after bottles were thrown at officers.

German officials have expressed concern that the demonstrations are being hijacked by extremist and fringe groups.

Seibert criticized the promotion by some protesters of “absurd claims (and) hate-filled, stereotypical theories that either point toward a a scapegoat or some kind of global villain that’s holding all the strings in his hands.”

“Whoever spreads such things wants to divide our country,” Seibert said.

UK now encourages masks

In a change of advice, the British government says people should wear masks covering their mouth and nose in enclosed spaces such as buses and subway trains.

The about-face comes as part of a plan to gradually lift a nationwide lockdown that was imposed in the U.K. on March 23.

In a 50-page document outlining next steps, the government says “people should aim to wear a face-covering in enclosed spaces where social distancing is not always possible and they come into contact with others that they do not normally meet, for example on public transport or in some shops.”

That is a recommendation rather than a rule, and people won’t be penalized if they don’t wear a mask.

The road map document outlines a three-stage approach to ending Britain’s lockdown, beginning Wednesday with a relaxing of limits on outdoor exercise and leisure activity. If there is no new spike in infections, that will be followed in June by a return to class for some school pupils, the reopening of nonessential shops and the return of televised sports, played behind closed doors.

A third stage planned for July would see the gradual reopening of restaurants, cafes, pubs, hairdressers and other businesses.

The plan has put Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s U.K. government at odds with semi-autonomous authorities in Scotland and Wales, who are urging more caution.

But the government’s chief medical officer, Chris Whitty, says the first stage of relaxing the rules involves “a very small risk” and has “some very clear benefits” to people’s health and well-being.

New wave in Indonesia

Indonesia’s foreign minister says the country faces a fresh wave of COVID-19 infections with the return of migrant workers and cruise ship employees.

Foreign minister Retno Marsudi on Monday asked returning migrant workers to respect health protocols.

Marsudi said about 90,000 Indonesian migrant workers had already returned to the country since the coronavirus outbreak from several countries, including nearly 73,000 from neighboring Malaysia alone.

She said the government has stepped up measures to anticipate the influx of migrant workers returning home by ramping up testing and setting up quarantine locations across the archipelago nation, which is home to 270 million people.

Indonesia has reported 14,265 COVID-19 infections and 991 deaths as of Monday.

Cyprus extends flight ban

Cyprus has extended a ban on all inbound and outbound flights for another two weeks until May 28 as part of its efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Cyprus’ Transport Ministry said Monday only cargo flights, inbound flights of empty aircraft intending to fly out those wishing to depart the island nation and emergency and humanitarian flights are exempt.

Cyprus first imposed a flight ban on March 21 amid a strict lockdown. Cyprus authorities said airports could again open after June 9 depending on how the pandemic is unfolding domestically and abroad.

Authorities are still trying to come up with ways of safely bringing back travelers to the tourism-reliant country. Cyprus has been conservatively estimated to lose 60% of its annual tourist arrivals this year.

———

PRISTINA, Kosovo — Kosovo’s prime minister says he has quarantined himself at home waiting for test results after he may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Albin Kurti said Monday he has confined himself at his apartment after meeting with a ministry official who had close contacts with a person confirmed positive with the virus.

Kurti said he would stay home until the test result is known and would “exert the duties in distance but with the same commitment.”

Kosovo has eased some of its lockdown measures, but its borders are still closed and most businesses are shut.

As of Monday, the Balkan state had 28 known deaths from COVID-19 and 884 confirmed cases.

Bangladesh cases rise

Health authorities in Bangladesh have reported 1,034 new positive cases and 11 deaths from the coronavirus in the latest 24-hour period, raising the total number of infections to 15,691.

Nasima Sultana, additional director general of the Health Directorate, said the death toll stood at 239. The first case of infection in Bangladesh was reported on March 8.

The number of new infections since Sunday was the highest in a day in the South Asian nation of 160 million people with a weak healthcare system. Bangladesh is testing suspected cases of COVID-19 in only 37 laboratories across the country, but experts said authorities should increase the number of testing facilities to understand the depth of the crisis in the country.

There is a forecast that the number of infections could peak at the end of this month and it could reach up to 50,000 cases.

UK to resume jury trials

The United Kingdom justice secretary says jury trials in England and Wales are set to resume next week for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown began March 23.

Robert Buckland says in statement that the courts are ready to take “first steps” towards the resumption of jury trials. He says a limited number of trials will take place and be conducted while observing social distancing rules.

He says these “will also help us to understand how it might be possible to conduct trials more widely as the situation with coronavirus develops.”

Any person taking part — including victims, witnesses, jurors, and legal professionals — will be recognized as having an essential reason to leave their home.

Throughout the pandemic, some 90% of the courts have continued to largely function virtually, though some priority courts and tribunals heard matters physically. Those matters did not include jury trials.

Shopping malls open in Denmark

As Denmark continues its reopening of society, shopping malls were allowed to reopen.

Also on Monday, nearly 200 children from the fourth and fifth grade of a Copenhagen school gathered in the fan section of a soccer stadium that belongs to one Denmark’s top football clubs to sing the national anthem. The event to take the children out from the classes was organized by FC Copenhagen.

Restaurants and cafes are scheduled to reopen as of May 18 at the same time as schoolchildren from fifth grade and up are to return to classes. Last month, lower classes and preschool returned.

Museums, zoological gardens and amusement parks have been ordered to remain shut. However, Copenhagen’s famed downtown Tivoli Gardens, the amusement park that inspired Walt Disney to create his theme parks, has been able to open its doors to children from the capital’s kindergartens and preschools so they can play.

Gatherings of more than 10 people are still banned.