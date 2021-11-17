69°F
Nation and World

‘QAnon Shaman’ sentenced to prison for role in US Capitol riot

By Jacques Billeaud The Associated Press
November 17, 2021 - 10:40 am
 
Supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, right with fur hat, are confron ...
Supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, right with fur hat, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate chamber inside the Capitol during the capitol riot in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. Chansley was sentenced on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, to 41 months in prison for his felony conviction for obstructing an official proceeding. Though he wasn't accused of violence, Chansley acknowledged he was among the first 30 rioters in the building, offered thanks while in the Senate for having the chance to get rid of traitors and wrote a threatening note to Vice President Mike Pence. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)
FILE - This image provided by The Alexandria (Va.) Sheriff's Office shows Jacob Chansley, who w ...
FILE - This image provided by The Alexandria (Va.) Sheriff's Office shows Jacob Chansley, who was sentenced on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, to 41 months in prison for his felony conviction for obstructing an official proceeding. Though he wasn't accused of violence, Chansley acknowledged he was among the first 30 rioters in the building, offered thanks while in the Senate for having the chance to get rid of traitors and wrote a threatening note to Vice President Mike Pence. (Alexandria Sheriff's Office via AP, File)

Jacob Chansley, the spear-carrying Jan. 6 rioter whose horned fur hat, bare chest and face paint made him one of the more recognizable figures in the assault on the Capitol, was sentenced Wednesday to 41 months in prison.

Chansley, who pleaded guilty to a felony charge of obstructing an official proceeding, was among the first rioters to enter the building. He has acknowledged using a bullhorn to rile up the mob, offering thanks in a prayer while in the Senate for having the chance to get rid of traitors and scratching out a threatening note to Vice President Mike Pence saying, “It’s Only A Matter of Time. Justice Is Coming!”

Though he isn’t accused of violence, prosecutors say Chansley, of Arizona, was the “public face of the Capitol riot” who went into the attack with a weapon, ignored repeated police orders to leave the building and gloated about his actions in the days immediately after the attack.

Before he was sentenced, Chansley told U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth it was wrong for him to enter the Capitol and that he accepts responsibility for his actions. He emphasized he wasn’t an insurrectionist and is troubled with the way he was portrayed in news stories in the aftermath of the riot.

“I have no excuse,” Chansley said. “No excuses whatsoever. My behavior is indefensible.”

The judge said Chansley’s remorse appeared to be genuine but noted the seriousness of his actions in the Capitol. “What you did was terrible,” Lamberth said. “You made yourself the center of the riot.”

The image of Chansley holding a flagpole topped with a spear tip and looking as if he were howling was one of the most striking to emerge from the riot. He previously called himself the “QAnon Shaman” but has since repudiated the QAnon movement, which is centered on the baseless belief that former President Donald Trump was fighting a cabal of Satan-worshipping, child sex trafficking cannibals.

He is among 650 people charged in the riot that forced lawmakers into hiding as they were meeting to certify President Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory. More than 120 defendants have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanor charges of demonstrating in the Capitol that carry a maximum of six months in prison.

Chansley and Scott Fairlamb, a New Jersey gym owner sentenced last week for punching a police officer during the attack, have received the longest prison sentences out of the 38 Capitol riot defendants who been punished so far.

Chansley, who has been in jail for 10 months, sought to be sentenced to time served. His lawyer, Albert Watkins, said his client has longstanding mental health problems that were worsened by being held in solitary confinement due to COVID-19 protocols and is in dire need of mental health treatment.

In the year before the Capitol riot, Chansley appeared in costume at pro-Trump events, protests over face mask requirements and at a gathering of Trump supporters in November 2020 outside an election office in downtown Phoenix where votes from the presidential race were being counted.

His attorney has said Chansley was “horrendously smitten” by Trump and believed like other rioters that Trump had called him to the Capitol, but later felt betrayed after Trump refused to grant him and others who participated in the insurrection a pardon.

Watkins has said Chansley had been under pressure from family members not to plead guilty because they believed Trump would be reinstated as president and pardon him.

After spending his first month in jail, Chansley said he re-evaluated his life, felt regret for having stormed the building and apologized for causing fear in others.

He twice quit eating while in jail and lost 20 pounds (9 kilograms) until he was given organic food.

The judge had previously rejected Chansley’s claims that the six-foot flagpole he carried during he riot wasn’t a weapon and that the metal spear tip was an ornament, saying the sharpened six-inch point could have been used to stab people from a distance. —————

Billeaud reported from Phoenix.

THE LATEST
Norman 3X Butle,, a suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X, is escorted by detectives at police he ...
2 men to be cleared in 1965 killing of Malcolm X, report says

Two men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are set to be cleared after more than half a century, with prosecutors now saying authorities withheld evidence in the civil rights leader’s killing.

 
Pfizer wants approval for promising COVID-19 pill
By Matthew Perrone The Associated Press

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Tuesday to authorize its experimental pill for COVID-19, setting the stage for a likely launch this winter of a promising treatment that can be taken at home.

McGregor Scott, who was then the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of California, looks ov ...
California man ordered to pay $481M in solar Ponzi scheme
By Don Thompson The Associated Press

A California electrician was ordered Tuesday to pay $481.3 million in restitution as part of his sentence for participating in a $1 billion Ponzi scheme that suckered Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc., among many others.

Arielle Jackson. Jackson was arrested Saturday after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in ...
Southwest Airlines worker punched, woman arrested
The Associated Press

A woman has been arrested after punching a Southwest Airlines employee in the head during boarding for a flight out of a Dallas airport, police said.

Delegates pose for a selfie together in the plenary room at the COP26 U.N. Climate Summit, in G ...
Good or bad: Takeaways from the new UN climate deal
By Frank Jordans The Associated Press

After two years of preparation and 13 days of tough talks, did negotiators at the U.N. climate meeting in Glasgow save the planet?

 
SpaceX launch marks 600 space travelers in 60 years
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

The repeatedly delayed flight occurred just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home from the International Space Station.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site at ...
California gets ready for possible winter pandemic surge
By Stefanie Dazio and Don Thompson The Associated Press

California has begun positioning equipment and locking in contracts with temporary health care workers in preparation for another possible winter surge of coronavirus cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.