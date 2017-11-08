Qatar Airways flight diverted after wife discovers husband cheating

A Qatar Airways flight heading to Bali made an emergency landing Sunday morning after a woman discovered her husband was cheating on her.

A Qatar Airways flight heading to Bali made an emergency landing Sunday morning after a woman discovered her husband cheating on her.

According to the Times of India, the flight from Doha was diverted after the woman got into a heated altercation with her husband an hour after take-off.

The husband fell asleep during the flight, and the woman used his finger to unlock his cell phone. She read his messages and discovered he was cheating on her.

According to the Washington Post, some reports about the flight say the wife began to hit her sleeping husband after reading the messages.

Security agencies claim the woman was drunk, created a ruckus and misbehaved with crew members on the flight.

According to the Indian federal police, the plane had to be diverted to an airport in Chennai, India, where the couple and their young child were kicked off.

The family was kept at the airport until the woman sobered up, and returned to Doha without further incident.