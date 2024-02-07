51°F
Nation and World

Qatar gets ‘positive’ response from Hamas on cease-fire plan

By Matthew Lee, Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy The Associated Press
February 6, 2024 - 4:21 pm
 
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al T ...
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at Lusail Palace, in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreig ...
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, shakes hands with Qatar's Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, at Diwan Annex, in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, Pool)
Israeli soldiers drive near the border with the Gaza Strip, as seen in southern Israel, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Israeli soldiers drive near the border with the Gaza Strip, as seen in southern Israel, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Israeli soldiers drive near the border with the Gaza Strip, as seen in southern Israel, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
Israeli soldiers drive near the border with the Gaza Strip, as seen in southern Israel, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
An Israeli tank in a position on the border with the Gaza Strip, as seen in southern Israel, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)
An Israeli tank in a position on the border with the Gaza Strip, as seen in southern Israel, Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

DOHA, Qatar — Hamas’ response to the latest plan for a cease-fire in Gaza and the release of hostages was “generally positive,” key mediator Qatar said Tuesday, as the terrorist group reiterated its demand for an end to the war, something Israel has thus far ruled out.

Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al Thani announced the response during a news conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who said he would brief Israeli leaders on it Wednesday when he meets with them.

Blinken, who met with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman the day before, said the Saudis still have a “strong interest” in normalizing relations with Israel but require an end to the war and a “clear, credible, time-bound path to the establishment of a Palestinian state.”

Qatar, which has long mediated with Hamas, has been working with the U.S. and Egypt to broker a cease-fire that would involve a halt in fighting for several weeks and the release of the over 100 hostages still held by Hamas after its Oct. 7 terrorist attack on southern Israel that ignited the war.

Hamas said in a statement that it responded in a “positive spirit” to the latest proposal. But the terrorist group said it still seeks “a comprehensive and complete” cease-fire to end “the aggression against our people.” Hamas is also expected to demand the release of a large number of Palestinian prisoners, including high-profile terrorists, in exchange for the hostages.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ruled out both demands, saying Israel is committed to continuing its offensive until “total victory” over Hamas and to returning all the hostages. He has also dismissed U.S. calls for the creation of a Palestinian state.

When asked by reporters, President Joe Biden said Hamas’ response “seems to be a little over the top” but that negotiations would go on.

A U.S. official said Blinken was told the Hamas response was delivered to Qatar just an hour before his meeting with the prime minister. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the behind-the-scenes negotiations.

Blinken acknowledged “there’s still a lot of work to be done.” But he said he still believed an agreement on the hostages was possible and that a pathway to more lasting peace and security in the region was “coming ever more sharply into focus.”

“We know the immense benefits that would come for everyone concerned with Israel’s further integration into the region, starting with the benefits for Israel,” Blinken said. “That’s something that Israelis will have to decide for themselves.”

“All of this requires difficult, hard decisions, made all the more challenging given the focus on the conflict in Gaza,” Blinken said.

Netanyahu’s office said the Hamas response had been delivered to Israel’s Mossad spy agency and was being “thoroughly evaluated.”

Hamas and other terrorists killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, in the Oct. 7 attack and abducted around 250. More than 100 captives, mostly women and children, were released during a weeklong cease-fire in November in exchange for the release of 240 Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

The Palestinian death toll from nearly four months of war has reached 27,585, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. The ministry does not distinguish between civilians and combatants in its count.

The Israeli military said Tuesday it was battling terrorists in areas across the Gaza Strip, including the southern city of Khan Younis. It said troops killed dozens of terrorists over the past day.

———

Shurafa reported from Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip.

