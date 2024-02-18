61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Qatar: Israel-Hamas cease-fire talks not ‘progressing as expected’

By Wafaa Shurafa and Bassem Mroue The Associated Press
February 18, 2024 - 8:38 am
 
Demonstrators protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and call for new electi ...
Demonstrators protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and call for new elections in the latest weekly protest against his handling of the Israel-Hamas war, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
Demonstrators protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and call for new electi ...
Demonstrators protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and call for new elections in the latest weekly protest against his handling of the Israel-Hamas war, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
An Israeli soldier stands in the turret of his armored vehicle in southern Israel near the Gaza ...
An Israeli soldier stands in the turret of his armored vehicle in southern Israel near the Gaza border, Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

RAFAH, Gaza Strip — Talks on a potential cease-fire deal in Gaza “have not been progressing as expected” in the past few days after good progress in recent weeks, key mediator Qatar said Saturday, as Israel’s prime minister accused the Hamas terrorist group of not changing its “delusional” demands.

Speaking during the Munich Security Conference, Qatar’s prime minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdurrahman Al Thani, noted difficulties in the “humanitarian part” of the negotiations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is under pressure to bring home remaining hostages taken in the Oct. 7 Hamas terrorist attack, said he sent a delegation to cease-fire talks in Cairo earlier in the week at U.S. President Joe Biden’s request but doesn’t see the point in sending them again.

Hamas wants a permanent cease-fire in Gaza and the release of Palestinians held by Israel.

Netanyahu also pushed back against international concern about a planned Israeli ground offensive in Rafah, a city on southern Gaza’s border with Egypt. He said “total victory” against Hamas requires the offensive, once people living there evacuate to safe areas. Where they will go is not clear.

New airstrikes in central Gaza on Saturday killed more than 40 people, according to Associated Press journalists and hospital officials. Israel’s military said it carried out strikes there against Hamas.

Five people were killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a house outside Khan Younis in the south, according to health officials, and another five people, including three children, were killed in an airstrike on a building north of Rafah.

Israel’s air and ground offensive was triggered by the Oct. 7 terrorist attack that killed some 1,200 people in Israel and took 250 others hostage.

Biden has urged Israel not to carry out an operation in Rafah without a “credible” plan to protect civilians.

Israel has said it has no plans to force Palestinians into Egypt.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who also spoke at the Munich Security Conference, said “it is not our intention to provide any safe areas or facilities, but … we will provide the support to the innocent civilians, if that was to take place.”

Two senior Egyptian officials said Egypt is building additional defensive lines in an existing buffer zone that extends 3 miles from the border. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss details with the media.

The buffer zone, built as part of Egypt’s battle against an Islamic State group insurgency, was meant to prevent weapons smuggling to and from Gaza.

MOST READ
1
U2 gives Priscilla Presley the royal treatment in Sphere show
U2 gives Priscilla Presley the royal treatment in Sphere show
2
Super Bowl was ‘like night and day’ for some small businesses near Strip
Super Bowl was ‘like night and day’ for some small businesses near Strip
3
Bono, Edge take two at tiki bar; Wynn goes for Wayne Newton
Bono, Edge take two at tiki bar; Wynn goes for Wayne Newton
4
Where are the most homes selling in Clark County?
Where are the most homes selling in Clark County?
5
Source: A’s won’t play in Las Vegas before 2028; temporary site targeted
Source: A’s won’t play in Las Vegas before 2028; temporary site targeted
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Plainclothes Israeli security forces investigate the site of a shooting attack at the Masmiya-R ...
Israel plans to move ahead with military offensive in south Gaza
By Josef Federman, Wafaa Shurafa and Bassem Mroue The Associated Press

Israel’s defense minister said the country is “thoroughly planning” a military offensive in southern Gaza despite international concerns.

Smoke rises following an Israel military bombardment in southern Lebanon as seen from northern ...
Israel strikes Lebanon, kills top Hezbollah terrorists
By Mohammed Zaatari and Bassem Mroue The Associated Press

Israel’s military said it killed a senior commander with the terrorist Hezbollah group’s elite Radwan Force, along with two other Hezbollah operatives.

Israeli security forces examine the site hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon, in Safed, northern ...
Netanyahu blasts Hamas, Israel recalls negotiating team from Cairo
By Tia Goldenberg, Samy Magdy and Wafaa Shurafa The Associated Press

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused Hamas of hobbling high-stakes, international cease-fire talks by sticking to “delusional” demands.

FILE - Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny prepares to speak to journalists outside a cour ...
Russia officials: Imprisoned foe of Vladimir Putin dies at 47
By Jim Heintz, Dasha Litvinova and Emma Burrows The Associated Press

Alexei Navalny had been behind bars since January 2021, when he returned to Moscow after recuperating in Germany from nerve agent poisoning that he blamed on the Kremlin.

More stories
Israel plans to move ahead with military offensive in south Gaza
Israel plans to move ahead with military offensive in south Gaza
21 Israeli troops killed in deadliest attack on military since Gaza offensive began
21 Israeli troops killed in deadliest attack on military since Gaza offensive began
Israel strikes Rafah after Netanyahu says ground invasion is coming
Israel strikes Rafah after Netanyahu says ground invasion is coming
Israel announces the death of another hostage
Israel announces the death of another hostage
Progress in cease-fire, hostage-release talks
Progress in cease-fire, hostage-release talks
Israel strikes across Gaza; U.S. will block cease-fire resolution at UN
Israel strikes across Gaza; U.S. will block cease-fire resolution at UN