87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Queen Elizabeth’s birthday marked with smaller ceremony

The Associated Press
June 13, 2020 - 6:47 pm
 

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II’s birthday was marked Saturday with a smaller ceremony than usual, as the annual Trooping the Color parade was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The extravagant display of pomp and pageantry, a highlight of the royal calendar that typically attracts thousands of tourists to line the streets of central London, has only been canceled once before during almost 70 years of the queen’s reign — in 1955, during a national rail strike.

This year, a small number of soldiers and military musicians paid tribute to the monarch at Windsor Castle. The queen received a royal salute, before watching a display by soldiers who marched on the castle grounds in accordance with social distancing rules.

It was Elizabeth’s first official public appearance since lockdown measures were imposed in March.

The queen celebrated her 94th birthday on April 21, but her “official” birthday has always been marked with the Trooping the Color parade in June. The “colors” refer to the flags representing the different regiments of the British Army.

The event usually features hundreds of parading soldiers and horses, a carriage procession by the royal family, and a Royal Air Force flyover of Buckingham Palace.

An event like this marking the sovereign’s birthday has not been staged at Windsor since 1895, when a ceremony was held in honor of Queen Victoria.

MOST READ
1
Armed man at BLM protest charged with impersonating federal officer
Armed man at BLM protest charged with impersonating federal officer
2
2 teen brothers killed in crash in Summerlin
2 teen brothers killed in crash in Summerlin
3
Silverado fires baseball coach Brian Whitaker via email
Silverado fires baseball coach Brian Whitaker via email
4
Casinos put safety first, but many guests ignore protocols
Casinos put safety first, but many guests ignore protocols
5
Some Las Vegas casino workers say jobs not safe as resorts reopen
Some Las Vegas casino workers say jobs not safe as resorts reopen
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
FILE - In this June 8, 2020, file photo nail salon workers hold signs during a protest in Westm ...
California to allow nail salons to reopen starting Friday
By Kathleen Ronayne The Associated Press

Some Californians will again be able to get a manicure, a new tattoo or enjoy a massage starting late next week under new state guidance issued this past Friday.

Protesters raise their fists and kneel in front of French riot police during a march against po ...
Protesters call attention to deaths of two more black men
By Sylvia Hui and Ed White The Associated Press

Anti-racism protesters on Saturday sought to call attention to the deaths of two more black men — one who was found hanging from a tree in California and another who was fatally shot by police outside an Atlanta restaurant.

Protesters gather outside the Wendy's fast food restaurant in Atlanta on Saturday, June 13, 202 ...
Atlanta police chief resigns after black man is killed
By Russ Bynum and Brynn Anderson The Associated Press

Atlanta’s police chief resigned Saturday, less than 24 hours after a black man was killed by an Atlanta officer in a struggle following a field sobriety test.

Visitors listen to "In the Arms of an Angel," during a memorial service for Tylee Rya ...
Community mourns after remains of 2 kids found in Idaho
By Rebecca Boone The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho — Within a few hours, a garden of mementos grew outside the rural crime scene. Pinwheels, flowers and stuffed animals dotted a fence near where police found remains believed to belong to two children in a bizarre case that has captured attention around the world.

In a Thursday, June 11, 2020, file photo, Andrea Castaneda cleans the railings at Universal Cit ...
CDC posts advice for minimizing coronavirus risk
By Mike Stobbe The Associated Press

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention posted the guidelines Friday, along with a second set for organizing and attending big gatherings.

Shoppers wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus push their shopping cart ...
Coronavirus cases rising in nearly half of US
The Associated Press

Cases are rising in nearly half the states, according to an Associated Press analysis, a worrying trend that could intensify as people return to work and venture out during the summer.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Republicans pick Jacksonville for Trump convention speech
By Bobby Caina Calvan and Ashley Thomas The Associated Press

Jacksonville, Florida, has been selected to host the celebration marking President Donald Trump’s acceptance of his party’s nomination for reelection, the Republican National Committee chairwoman said Thursday.

Read More