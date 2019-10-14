57°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Questions, outage grow after Texas officer kills woman at home

The Associated Press
October 14, 2019 - 6:18 am
 

FORT WORTH, Texas — A white police officer who fatally shot a 28-year-old black woman inside her Texas home was set to be interviewed Monday by investigators as questions and outrage grow over the shooting.

The Fort Worth Police Department said officers responded early Saturday after a neighbor called a non-emergency line to report the home’s front door had been left open. The responding officer fired a shot through the home’s window, killing Atatiana Jefferson.

A family attorney, Lee Merritt, said Jefferson was playing video games with her 8-year-old nephew when she was killed.

“You didn’t hear the officer shout, ‘Gun, gun, gun,’” Merritt said after viewing video taken from a Fort Worth officer’s bodycam. “He didn’t have time to perceive a threat. That’s murder.”

Fort Worth police said in a statement that officers saw someone near a window inside the home and that one of them drew his duty weapon and fired after “perceiving a threat.” The video released by police shows two officers searching the home from the outside with flashlights before one shouts, “Put your hands up, show me your hands.” One shot is then fired through a window.

In the video, the officer does not identify himself as police.

No video from inside home

Fort Worth police said it released the bodycam footage soon after the shooting to provide transparency, but that any “camera footage inside the residence” could not be distributed due to state law. However, the bodycam video released to media included blurred still frames showing a gun inside a bedroom at the home. It’s unclear if the firearm was found near Jefferson, and police have not said that the officer who shot her thought she had a gun. The police statement released Saturday said only that officers who entered the residence after the shooting found a firearm, and Lt. Brandon O’Neil would not answer reporters’ questions Sunday on why police released images of the gun.

A large crowd gathered outside Jefferson’s home Sunday night for a vigil after earlier demonstrations briefly stopped traffic on part of Interstate 35.

Jefferson was a 2014 graduate of Xavier University in New Orleans and earned a bachelor’s degree in biology, the university said.

“Our prayers and thoughts are with her family and friends as we gather as a community in prayer,” President Reynold Verret said in a letter to the Xavier community. “As we wait for details of this incident to unfold, let us cling to our mission of justice and humanity and seek answers to this tragedy.”

Merritt told the Star-Telegram that Jefferson was working in pharmaceutical equipment sales and was considering going back to medical school.

Union seeks complete investigation

The Fort Worth Police Officers Association issued a statement Sunday calling for “a thorough and transparent investigation” into the shooting.

“The members of the FWPOA love the citizens that we serve, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Atatiana Jefferson; our hearts are heavy,” the statement said.

The shooting comes less than two weeks after a white former Dallas police officer was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being convicted of murder in the fatal shooting of her black neighbor inside his own apartment. Amber Guyger, 31, said during her trial that mistook Botham Jean’s apartment for her own, which was one floor below Jean’s. Merritt also represents Jean’s family.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Vatican head of security Domenico Giani, right, flanks Pope Francis' pope mobile at the end of ...
Pope’s bodyguard resigns over new financial leaks scandal
By Nicole Winfield The Associated Press

The Vatican’s latest leaks scandal claimed its first victim Monday, as Pope Francis’ chief bodyguard resigned over the leak of a Vatican police flyer identifying five employees who were suspended as part of a financial investigation.

A woman enters a Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles drivers license service center on Tu ...
Census Bureau asking states for data, including citizenship info
By Mike Schneider The Associated Press

The U.S. Census Bureau is asking states for drivers’ license records that typically include citizenship data and has made a new request for information on recipients of government assistance, alarming some civil rights advocates.

Former White House advisor on Russia, Fiona Hill, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday ...
Ex-National Security Council expert on Russia testifying to Congress
By Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

Fiona Hill, a former top National Security Council expert on Russia, was testifying to Congress behind closed doors Monday, the latest former Trump administration official to be subpoenaed as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

A Turkish youth celebrates with a national flag after news about Syrian town of Tal Abyad, in T ...
US pulls troops in north Syria, Trump threatens Turkey sanctions
By Robert Burns The Associated Press

The United States appears to be heading toward a full military withdrawal from Syria amid growing chaos, cries of betrayal and signs that Turkey’s invasion could fuel a broader war.

Construction workers look on after a large portion of a hotel under construction suddenly colla ...
Search on for a missing worker at collapsed New Orleans hotel
The Associated Press

Rescue crews are searching for a worker missing in the partial collapse of a New Orleans hotel that was under construction, their work proceeding cautiously amid fears about the stability of the structure, authorities said.

In an Oct. 10, 2019, file photo, Pacific Gas & Electric employees work in the PG&E Emergency Op ...
Hard to know if California power shutoffs work, experts say
By Jonathan J. Cooper and Jocelyn Gecker The Associated Press

Experts say it’s hard to know what might have happened had the power stayed on, or if Pacific Gas & Electric’s proactive shutoffs are to thank for California’s mild fire season this year.

Typhoon-damaged cars sit on the street covered with mud Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, in Hoyasu, Japan ...
Japan seeks missing as typhoon kills 48, perhaps more
By Jae C. Hong and Yuri Kageyama The Associated Press

Rescue crews in Japan dug through mudslides and searched near swollen rivers Monday as they looked for those missing from a typhoon that left as many as 48 people dead and caused serious damage in central and northern Japan.

Anti-government protesters face off with police near the National Assembly during a military cu ...
Ecuador indigenous people, president reach deal to end protests
By Michael Weissenstein and Gonzalo Solano The Associated Press

Protests over the austerity package have blocked roads, shuttered businesses from dairies to flower farms and halved Ecuador’s oil production.