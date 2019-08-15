108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Raccoon trapped in Florida vending machine rescued

The Associated Press
August 15, 2019 - 2:32 pm
 

DELTONA, Fla. — Police say a raccoon trapped in a vending machine at a Florida high school is now free.

Volusia County Sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Gant says a deputy stationed at Pine Ridge High School was notified of the trapped raccoon Wednesday and called animal control for assistance. A vending machine operator was also contacted to unlock the door.

They rolled the vending machine to an open area of the school and after about two hours the raccoon was set free.

A photo on the sheriff’s Facebook page shows the raccoon making itself comfortable in between snacks.

Sheriff’s officials joked that the “gentleman” was apprehended for burglary of a vending machine.

