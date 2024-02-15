Rachel Dolezal fired from teaching job after OnlyFans account exposed

Nkechi Diallo, the Montana-born white woman formerly known as Rachel Dolezal — who was infamously exposed for attempting to pass as Black — has been fired from her teaching job following the exposure of her OnlyFans account.

In this March 20, 2017, file photo, Rachel Dolezal poses for a photo at the bureau of The Associated Press in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File)

According to the Arizona Daily Star, the disgraced ex-NAACP leader had served as a $19-an-hour after-school instructor at the Catalina Foothills Unified School District in Tucson, Arizona, since August 2023. She also worked as a teacher through the school’s contracted substitute provider, Educational Services Inc.

School officials said they only learned about Diallo’s activity on the NSFW platform after local station KVOA reported on Tuesday that explicit photos had been inexplicably shared on public websites such as Reddit.

“We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo’s OnlyFans social media posts yesterday afternoon,” district spokeswoman Julie Farbarik wrote in an emailed statement Wednesday to the outlet. “Her posts are contrary to our district’s ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District.”

The school district’s policy reportedly stipulates that employees are prohibited from communicating on social media in an unprofessional manner that would significantly harm their “work-related reputation.”

Before she took on her latest identity, Diallo ran a long-running racial ruse in Spokane, Washington, where she fashioned herself as a Black civil rights activist.

The Howard University alum, who considered herself “transracial” after being caught in a web of lies in 2015, also taught African studies at Eastern Washington University.

Amid the racially charged controversy, she capitalized on her notoriety by self-publishing her memoir, “In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World” and starring in the 2018 Netflix documentary “The Rachel Divide.”