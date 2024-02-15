64°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Rachel Dolezal fired from teaching job after OnlyFans account exposed

Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News
February 15, 2024 - 12:05 pm
 
In this March 20, 2017, file photo, Rachel Dolezal poses for a photo at the bureau of The Assoc ...
In this March 20, 2017, file photo, Rachel Dolezal poses for a photo at the bureau of The Associated Press in Spokane, Wash. (AP Photo/Nicholas K. Geranios, File)

Nkechi Diallo, the Montana-born white woman formerly known as Rachel Dolezal — who was infamously exposed for attempting to pass as Black — has been fired from her teaching job following the exposure of her OnlyFans account.

According to the Arizona Daily Star, the disgraced ex-NAACP leader had served as a $19-an-hour after-school instructor at the Catalina Foothills Unified School District in Tucson, Arizona, since August 2023. She also worked as a teacher through the school’s contracted substitute provider, Educational Services Inc.

School officials said they only learned about Diallo’s activity on the NSFW platform after local station KVOA reported on Tuesday that explicit photos had been inexplicably shared on public websites such as Reddit.

“We only learned of Ms. Nkechi Diallo’s OnlyFans social media posts yesterday afternoon,” district spokeswoman Julie Farbarik wrote in an emailed statement Wednesday to the outlet. “Her posts are contrary to our district’s ‘Use of Social Media by District Employees’ policy and our staff ethics policy. She is no longer employed by the Catalina Foothills School District.”

The school district’s policy reportedly stipulates that employees are prohibited from communicating on social media in an unprofessional manner that would significantly harm their “work-related reputation.”

Before she took on her latest identity, Diallo ran a long-running racial ruse in Spokane, Washington, where she fashioned herself as a Black civil rights activist.

The Howard University alum, who considered herself “transracial” after being caught in a web of lies in 2015, also taught African studies at Eastern Washington University.

Amid the racially charged controversy, she capitalized on her notoriety by self-publishing her memoir, “In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World” and starring in the 2018 Netflix documentary “The Rachel Divide.”

MOST READ
1
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
Super Bowl streaker: ‘I literally just paid $42,000 to go to jail’
2
CARTOONS: If Trump chopped down the cherry tree
CARTOONS: If Trump chopped down the cherry tree
3
CARTOON: Trump lashes out at alliance
CARTOON: Trump lashes out at alliance
4
Where are the most homes selling in Clark County?
Where are the most homes selling in Clark County?
5
Rents drop: ‘Not a bad time to find a new apartment in Las Vegas’
Rents drop: ‘Not a bad time to find a new apartment in Las Vegas’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
NTSB investigators survey the site of an Airbus Helicopters EC-130 on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, ne ...
Bad weather could have led to fatal helicopter crash near California-Nevada border
By Stefanie Dazio Associated Press

Aviation experts who reviewed newly released photos and video of Friday’s helicopter crash that killed six people and said the flight likely should have been canceled because of poor nighttime weather conditions in Southern California’s Mojave Desert.

Charlotte, a round stingray, in an undated photo at the Aquarium and Shark Lab by Team ECCO in ...
Stingray with no mate is pregnant at North Carolina aquarium
By Ben Finley Associated Press

Charlotte, a rust-colored stingray the size of a serving platter, has spent much of her life gliding around the confines of a storefront aquarium in North Carolina’s Appalachian Mountains.

The wife of Israeli reservist Yair Cohen touches his flag-draped casket during his funeral at K ...
Progress in cease-fire, hostage-release talks
By Samy Magdy, Najib Jobain and Tia Goldenberg The Associated Press

Israel and Hamas are making progress in cease-fire and hostage-release talks, officials said Tuesday.

An associate checks over a big-screen television on display in a Costco warehouse Tuesday, Feb. ...
US inflation slows but remains elevated
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

The Labor Department report showed that the consumer price index rose 0.3% from December to January, up from a 0.2% increase the previous month.

More stories
Biden, Netanyahu speak for first time in weeks during war tensions
Biden, Netanyahu speak for first time in weeks during war tensions
US kills commander of Iran-backed proxy group in Iraq strike
US kills commander of Iran-backed proxy group in Iraq strike
Tucker Carlson interview with Vladimir Putin to stream online Thursday
Tucker Carlson interview with Vladimir Putin to stream online Thursday
Senate tables bid to compel report on Israel’s record in Gaza
Senate tables bid to compel report on Israel’s record in Gaza
Stopping Houthi ship attacks will take time, Biden adviser says
Stopping Houthi ship attacks will take time, Biden adviser says
Israel: Up to 10 percent of UN agency’s Gaza staff were in terrorist groups
Israel: Up to 10 percent of UN agency’s Gaza staff were in terrorist groups