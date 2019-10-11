50°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Raging wildfire forces thousands from Southern California homes

By Stefanie Dazio and Christopher Weber The Associated Press
October 11, 2019 - 5:49 am
 
Updated October 11, 2019 - 7:36 am

LOS ANGELES — A wildfire raged out of control along the northern edge of Los Angeles early Friday, forcing thousands of people from their homes as firefighters battled flames from the air and on the ground.

The blaze erupted late Thursday along the northern tier of the San Fernando Valley as powerful Santa Ana winds swept Southern California, fanning several destructive blazes.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire had grown to more than 6 square miles before dawn and an estimated 12,700 homes were under evacuation orders.

Helicopters made repeated water drops as crews on the ground attacked flames in and around homes.

No early estimates

The Fire Department said homes were destroyed but did not have an estimate.

Evacuations were also still in effect in the inland region east of Los Angeles where a fire erupted Thursday and raged through a mobile home park in the Calimesa area of Riverside County.

Seventy-four buildings were destroyed, others were damaged and Riverside County authorities were trying to determine if anyone was missing.

One person who couldn’t be immediately located was Don Turner’s 89-year-old mother.

Lois Arvickson called her son from her cellphone to say she was evacuating shortly after the blaze was reported in the small city of Calimesa, Turner said while with family members at an evacuation center.

“She said she’s getting her purse and she’s getting out, and the line went dead,” he said.

Arvickson’s neighbors saw in her garage as flames approached, according to Turner. A short time later the neighbors saw the garage on fire, but they don’t know if she’d managed to escape, he said.

Fire danger is high throughout Southern California after the typically dry summer and early fall, and the notorious Santa Ana winds — linked to the spread of many wildfires — bring a dangerous mix of witheringly low humidity levels and powerful gusts.

Smoldering load dropped

The Calimesa fire erupted when the driver of a commercial trash truck dumped a smoldering load to prevent the vehicle from catching fire.

Dry grass quickly ignited and winds gusting to 50 mph blew the fire into the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park about 75 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. The park has 110 home sites and was built in 1958, according to its website. TV helicopter video showed vehicles and structures that were total losses.

About 160 students sheltered in place as smoke enveloped nearby Mesa View Middle School before buses arrived and evacuated them to another school outside the fire zone.

Fire officials were investigating what caused the trash in the truck to catch fire in Calimesa.

Linda Klosek, 70, and her daughter Stacey Holloway, 43, had gone grocery shopping and were on their way back home to Villa Calimesa when they saw their neighbors evacuating.

“You couldn’t even see anything, the smoke was so thick,” said Linda.

From the evacuation center they watched on TV as flames destroyed their home.

“When you’re watching it, it’s like someone else’s home,” Stacey said. They returned $60 worth of groceries to the store because now “there’s no place to put it.”

Power cut to 20K

Southern California Edison turned off electricity to about 20,000 people in Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino and Kern counties but warned that thousands more could lose service as Santa Ana winds gained strength.

Winds gusted dangerously as forecast before calming in Northern California, where Pacific Gas & Electric faced hostility and second-guessing over its widespread shut-offs

In Northern California, a brush fire sparked Thursday morning in the San Bruno Mountains south of San Francisco, prompting voluntary evacuations. No homes burned.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In a Wednesday, March 13, 2019, file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max 8 jet flies ove ...
Boeing, FAA share blame in certification of the 737 Max, report says
The Associated Press

Boeing did not fully explain to federal regulators an automated flight system featured in its new 737 Max, and those regulators didn’t have the capability to effectively analyze much of what Boeing did share about the plane.

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Target Center, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 ...
Appeals court rules House should get Trump financial records
The Associated Press

A federal appeals court has ruled that President Donald Trump’s financial records must be turned over to the House of Representatives. He can appeal to the Supreme Court.

This courtroom sketch depicts from left, attorney Kevin Downing, Lev Parnas, Igor Fruman, and a ...
Former congressman denies ties to indicted Giuliani associates
By Michael Biesecker and Desmond Butler The Associated Press

An indictment unsealed Thursday identified the lawmaker only as “Congressman 1.” But donations described in the indictment match campaign finance reports for former Rep. Pete Sessions, a Texas Republican who lost his re-election bid in November 2018.

A Nov. 30, 2018, file photo, shows then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie L. Yovanovitch, speak ...
Envoy to Ukraine wanted Giuliani to use normal channels
By Adam Geller and Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine was removed from her post after insisting that Rudy Giuliani’s requests to Ukrainian officials for investigations be relayed through official channels, according to a former diplomat who has spoken with her.

In a Nov. 1, 2017, file photo, Some of the Facebook and Instagram ads linked to a Russian effor ...
Russian tweets linked to release of hacked emails, study claims
By Tami Abdollah The Associated Press

Russia’s interference in the 2016 U.S. election has generally been seen as two separate, unrelated tracks: hacking Democratic emails and sending provocative tweets. But a new study suggests the tactics were likely intertwined.

In this photo taken from the Turkish side of the border between Turkey and Syria, in Akcakale, ...
Deaths, displacement as Turkey pushes deeper into Syria
By Mehmet Guzel The Associated Press

Hundreds have been killed. The invasion came after President Donald Trump opened the way by pulling American troops from their positions near the border, abandoning U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters.

In a July 15, 2018, file photo, Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, second left, and Ethiopia's ...
Ethiopian prime minister wins Nobel peace prize
By Mark Lewis and Elias Meseret The Associated Press

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2019 in recognition of his efforts to end his country’s long-running border conflict with Eritrea.

A helicopter drops water on a brushfire in the Santa Monica Mountains in Newbury Park, Calif., ...
Raging winds fan flames of wildfires in Southern California
The Associated Press

Hot, dry winds sweeping into Southern California raised concerns that the region’s largest utility could widen power shutoffs Friday to prevent equipment from sparking wildfires.

People look at the view from the 102nd floor observatory of the Empire State Building, in New Y ...
New $165M observatory debuts at Empire State Building
By Verena Dobnik The Associated Press

For a nocturnal view of New York, visitors have until 1:15 a.m. to take a new, high-speed, translucent elevator to the 102nd floor.