Raging wildfire forces thousands from Southern California homes

A wildfire raged out of control along the northern edge of Los Angeles early Friday, forcing thousands of people from their homes as firefighters battled flames from the air and on the ground.

Water is dropped on a large brush fire Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, in Sylmar, Calif. (AP Photo/David Swanson)

Flames from a wildfire burn along the hills north of Sesnon Boulevard, Friday morning, Oct. 11, 2019, in Porter Ranch, Calif. (David Crane/The Orange County Register via AP)

Without electricity the marquee of the Orinda Theatre is dark as the sun begins to set in Orinda, Calif., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Business continue to be closed due to the recent Pacific Gas & Electric shutdown. PG&E began restoring power to Bay Area residents Thursday, taking the first steps in what could be a days-long process to end an outage that left many homes and businesses in the dark. (Jose Carlos Fajardo/East Bay Times via AP)

Strong Santa Ana winds in Chatsworth, Calif., blew across power lines causing them to arc and transformers to explode. Power was out for street signs, businesses and residents along Devonshire St. from Topanga Canyon Blvd. to Variel Ave. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)

Strong Santa Ana winds in Chatsworth, Calif., blew across power lines causing them to arc and transformers to explode. Power was out for street signs, businesses and residents. Dan Rosen stands in the doorway of his Edward Jones investment office in Chatsworth on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)

Strong Santa Ana winds in Chatsworth, Calif., blew across power lines causing them to arc and transformers to explode. Power was out for street signs, businesses and residents. A LAPD vehicle blocks a closed Devonshire St. at Owensmouth Ave., east of Topanga Canyon Blvd. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)

Santa Ana winds blow through a horse stable in Chatsworth, Calif., next to Stoney Peak Park on Topanga Canyon Blvd. on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. (Dean Musgrove/The Orange County Register via AP)

The blaze erupted late Thursday along the northern tier of the San Fernando Valley as powerful Santa Ana winds swept Southern California, fanning several destructive blazes.

The Los Angeles Fire Department said the fire had grown to more than 6 square miles before dawn and an estimated 12,700 homes were under evacuation orders.

Helicopters made repeated water drops as crews on the ground attacked flames in and around homes.

No early estimates

The Fire Department said homes were destroyed but did not have an estimate.

Evacuations were also still in effect in the inland region east of Los Angeles where a fire erupted Thursday and raged through a mobile home park in the Calimesa area of Riverside County.

Seventy-four buildings were destroyed, others were damaged and Riverside County authorities were trying to determine if anyone was missing.

One person who couldn’t be immediately located was Don Turner’s 89-year-old mother.

Lois Arvickson called her son from her cellphone to say she was evacuating shortly after the blaze was reported in the small city of Calimesa, Turner said while with family members at an evacuation center.

“She said she’s getting her purse and she’s getting out, and the line went dead,” he said.

Arvickson’s neighbors saw in her garage as flames approached, according to Turner. A short time later the neighbors saw the garage on fire, but they don’t know if she’d managed to escape, he said.

Fire danger is high throughout Southern California after the typically dry summer and early fall, and the notorious Santa Ana winds — linked to the spread of many wildfires — bring a dangerous mix of witheringly low humidity levels and powerful gusts.

Smoldering load dropped

The Calimesa fire erupted when the driver of a commercial trash truck dumped a smoldering load to prevent the vehicle from catching fire.

Dry grass quickly ignited and winds gusting to 50 mph blew the fire into the Villa Calimesa Mobile Home Park about 75 miles east of downtown Los Angeles. The park has 110 home sites and was built in 1958, according to its website. TV helicopter video showed vehicles and structures that were total losses.

About 160 students sheltered in place as smoke enveloped nearby Mesa View Middle School before buses arrived and evacuated them to another school outside the fire zone.

Fire officials were investigating what caused the trash in the truck to catch fire in Calimesa.

Linda Klosek, 70, and her daughter Stacey Holloway, 43, had gone grocery shopping and were on their way back home to Villa Calimesa when they saw their neighbors evacuating.

“You couldn’t even see anything, the smoke was so thick,” said Linda.

From the evacuation center they watched on TV as flames destroyed their home.

“When you’re watching it, it’s like someone else’s home,” Stacey said. They returned $60 worth of groceries to the store because now “there’s no place to put it.”

Power cut to 20K

Southern California Edison turned off electricity to about 20,000 people in Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino and Kern counties but warned that thousands more could lose service as Santa Ana winds gained strength.

Winds gusted dangerously as forecast before calming in Northern California, where Pacific Gas & Electric faced hostility and second-guessing over its widespread shut-offs

In Northern California, a brush fire sparked Thursday morning in the San Bruno Mountains south of San Francisco, prompting voluntary evacuations. No homes burned.