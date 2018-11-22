Rain hurts efforts to locate remains after Northern California fire

Rain is hampering teams searching for remains of people in rubble left by the devastating fire that destroyed Paradise.

Residences leveled by a wildfire line a neighborhood in Paradise, Calif. on .Nov. 15, 2018. Mass shootings, hurricanes, fires - for many people across the nation, 2018 was a year of loss unlike any other. As the quintessentially American holiday of Thanksgiving approaches, some will abandon traditions or chose not to mark the holiday at all. Others will celebrate new friendships forged in the wake of tragedy. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

Hundreds of frozen turkeys are unloaded on the campus of California State University, in Chico, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. The nonprofit World Central Kitchen is preparing them for a Thanksgiving meal for residents displaced by the Camp Fire in Northern California. The fire ignited Nov. 8 and devastated Paradise, Calif., and surrounding communities. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)

Mick Zalis oversees preparations for a Thanksgiving dinner to be served for people displaced by the Northern California Camp wildfire on the campus of California State University, in Chico, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. Zalis is volunteering with World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that is teaming up with businesses near the town of Paradise, Calif., to provide thousands of meals Thursday. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)

Michael Reining, left, and Chelsea Meddings, right, chop mint in preparation for a community Thanksgiving meal for survivors of the deadly Camp Fire in Northern California, on the campus of California State University, in Chico, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. They are volunteering with World Central Kitchen, which is teaming up with local businesses to provide thousands of Thanksgiving meals to displaced people. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)

Katherine Clement, a volunteer from Oakland, Calif., prepares bagged lunches for firefighters as she works with the nonprofit World Central Kitchen, which is also hosting a Thanksgiving meal for people displaced by the Camp Fire, on the campus of California State University, in Chico, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2018. World Central Kitchen is teaming up with businesses near the town of Paradise, Calif., to provide thousands of meals Thursday. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)

CHICO, Calif. — Rain is hampering teams searching for remains of people in rubble left by the devastating fire that destroyed Paradise.

Richard Ventura of Orange County’s FEMA Urban Search and Rescue team said Thursday the rainy, windy, cold conditions are making the search process “miserable.”

His team has 27 people involved in the effort.

Ventura says the rain “clumps things together” while making the terrain soggy and harder for workers to see and move.

Ventura says the workers are soaking wet and trying to keep their socks dry to avoid hypothermia.

The Orange County team is one of eight FEMA response teams in California that assists with disaster recovery.