Nation and World

Rain lifts evacuation orders of homes, campsites by Prescott

The Associated Press
September 23, 2019 - 3:04 pm
 

PRESCOTT, Ariz. — Evacuations of several homes and campsites near Prescott prompted by a wildfire have been lifted due to heavy rainfall.

Prescott National Forest officials say a 200-acre fire is burning about 8 miles south of Prescott near Lookout Mountain.

The blaze was reported about 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn says 25 homes around Lookout Mountain were told to evacuate along with some campgrounds.

But the sheriff’s office shortly after noon Monday said that the communities of Lookout Mountain and Maverick Mountain didn’t need to be evacuated after rain fell on the areas.

The fire has been burning through mostly brush, pinyon and timber.

Prescott National Forest officials say the cause of the wildfire remains under investigation.

