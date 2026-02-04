Rapper Lil Jon’s son reported missing in Georgia

Man who tried to shoot Trump at a Florida golf course gets life in prison

Legendary “Turn Down for What” rapper Lil Jon’s son Nathan Smith, who goes by DJ Young Slade professionally, was reported missing on Feb. 3, 2026. According to the missing person report from Milton, Georgia police, the performer was last seen at his home earlier in the morning on the same day.

Smith “ran out of his house and has been missing since,” says the report. They added that he left on foot and without his phone, and that he may be “disoriented and in need of assistance.”

“Family and friends are concerned for his safety,” the statement concluded.

Lil Jon and Son Nathan Smith aka Young Slade on ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ in May 2025

Shortly after news broke of Smith’s disappearance, his father, whose real name is Jonathan Smith, cancelled an appearance on the TmrO Sessions livestream. “Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control we have had to reschedule tonight’s Sessions livestream,” they wrote on Instagram. “Apologies for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

“The family is asking for privacy at this time. We are also asking for continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe. Thank you,” a rep for Lil Jon, 55, told USA TODAY in a statement on Feb. 4.

Fans flocked to the most recent photo of Smith on his Instagram, which was a collaborative post with his friend Lil Will where they posed beside Bow Wow (aka Shad Moss). “I pray you’re found safe,” said one fan, while another added, “My bruddah, I hope everything’s okay. Pls reach out.” A third wrote, “Hope you are found soon.”

Others commented on what appeared to be a “new look” for Smith. While he has been seen at many events in the past rocking a full head of dreadlocks—including during an appearance on Celebrity Family Feudwith his dad in May 2025—he appeared to look thinner and have no hair or eyebrows in the most recent videos from iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball in December 2025.

Police ask anyone who may have information on Smith’s whereabouts to contact their non-emergency dispatch liner at 678-297-6300.