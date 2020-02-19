57°F
Nation and World

Rapper Pop Smoke slain in Hollywood Hills, reports say

The Associated Press
February 19, 2020 - 10:17 am
 

LOS ANGELES — An up-and-coming rapper known as Pop Smoke was fatally shot during a break-in early Wednesday at a Hollywood Hills home, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing an unidentified law enforcement source.

The Associated Press was not immediately able to confirm the identification, which was first reported by TMZ.

“It has also been widely reported that the victim is a music star of some import. We have not confirmed the identity of the victim yet so we are not stating that,” Capt. Steve Lurie, commanding officer of the LAPD’s Hollywood Division, told a press conference.

Police officers found the victim shortly before 5 a.m. after responding to a 911 call from someone who reported intruders including one armed with a handgun were breaking in, Lurie said.

The call came from “back East” and reported the break-in was occurring at a friend’s home, Lurie said.

The victim was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center and pronounced dead.

Several people who were in the house were detained and then released, Lurie said.

Pop Smoke’s legal name was Bashar Barakah Jackson. He was 20.

Chance The Rapper said in a tweet: “Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family.”

From Brooklyn, New York, Pop Smoke came onto the rap scene in 2018 and broke out last spring with “Welcome to the Party” a gangsta anthem where he brags about shootings, killings and drugs. It was a huge sensation that even drew the attention of Nicki Minaj, who dropped her own verse on a successful remix of the song.

Earlier this month he released the album “Meet the Woo 2,” which debuted at No. 7 on the Billboard Top 200 albums chart. It was the follow up to his first official release,” Meet the Woo,” last July. He also had the popular hit “Gatti” with Travis Scott and Jackboys and “Dior.”

