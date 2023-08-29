108°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

Rare blue supermoon to brighten the night sky Wednesday

By Marcia Dunn AP Aerospace Writer
August 29, 2023 - 2:16 pm
 
FILE - A supermoon rises through clouds over the skyline of lower Manhattan, Aug. 1, 2023, as s ...
FILE - A supermoon rises through clouds over the skyline of lower Manhattan, Aug. 1, 2023, as seen from West Orange, N.J. Stargazers are in for a double treat on Wednesday night, Aug. 30: a rare blue supermoon with Saturn peeking from behind. The cosmic curtain rises Wednesday night with the second full moon of August, the reason it’s considered blue. It’s dubbed a supermoon because it’s closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
FILE - A supermoon rises over the West End Tower at Vanderbilt University, Aug. 1, 2023, in Nas ...
FILE - A supermoon rises over the West End Tower at Vanderbilt University, Aug. 1, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Stargazers are in for a double treat on Wednesday night, Aug. 30: a rare blue supermoon with Saturn peeking from behind. The cosmic curtain rises Wednesday night with the second full moon of August, the reason it’s considered blue. It’s dubbed a supermoon because it’s closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
FILE - A supermoon rises beyond a beer sign at Kauffmann Stadium during a baseball game between ...
FILE - A supermoon rises beyond a beer sign at Kauffmann Stadium during a baseball game between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Mets, Aug. 1, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Stargazers are in for a double treat on Wednesday night, Aug. 30: a rare blue supermoon with Saturn peeking from behind. The cosmic curtain rises Wednesday night with the second full moon of August, the reason it’s considered blue. It’s dubbed a supermoon because it’s closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Stargazers are in for a double treat this week: a rare blue supermoon with Saturn peeking from behind.

The cosmic curtain rises Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it’s considered blue. It’s dubbed a supermoon because it’s closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright.

This will be the closest full moon of the year, just 222,043 miles (357,344 kilometers) or so away. That’s more than 100 miles (160 kilometers) closer than the Aug. 1 supermoon.

As a bonus, Saturn will be visible as a bright point 5 degrees to the upper right of the moon at sunset in the east-southeastern sky, according to NASA. The ringed planet will appear to circle clockwise around the moon as the night wears on.

If you missed the month’s first spectacle, better catch this one. There won’t be another blue supermoon until 2037, according to Italian astronomer Gianluca Masi, founder of the Virtual Telescope Project.

Clouds spoiled Masi’s attempt to livestream the supermoon rising earlier this month. He’s hoping for clearer skies this time so he can capture the blue supermoon shining above St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican.

Weather permitting, observers don’t need binoculars or telescopes — “just their own eyes.” said Masi.

“I’m always excited to admire the beauty of the night sky,” he said, especially when it features a blue supermoon.

Las Vegas expects a mostly clear night on Wednesday with some wind, according to the National Weather Service

The first supermoon of 2023 was in July. The fourth and last will be in September.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

MOST READ
1
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
Raiders quarterback among 7 players waived
2
New technology predicts when you’ll stop playing a slot machine
New technology predicts when you’ll stop playing a slot machine
3
Raiders release 2 veteran wide receivers
Raiders release 2 veteran wide receivers
4
NV Energy’s customers in Southern Nevada to foot bill in recovery plan
NV Energy’s customers in Southern Nevada to foot bill in recovery plan
5
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
Pair of 6-figure jackpots hit at Las Vegas Strip casinos
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Biden, Harris target 10 drugs for Medicare price-lowering plan
By Tom Murphy, Amanda Seitz and Chris Megerian The Associated Press

The Biden administration is targeting the blood thinner Eliquis, diabetes treatment Jardiance and eight other medications for Medicare’s first-ever drug price negotiations as it seeks to lower medical costs for Americans.

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in ...
Trial date set for Trump in US 2020 election case
By Eric Tucker, Lindsay Whitehurst and Michael Kunzelman The Associated Press

The decision from U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan denied a defense request to push the trial back until April 2026.

 
Trump gets mugshot after surrendering at Georgia jail
By Eric Tucker, Kate Brumback and Jill Colvin The Associated Press

Donald Trump surrendered Thursday on charges that he illegally schemed to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia.

More stories
Northern half of Las Vegas gets rain, but no more expected Thursday
Northern half of Las Vegas gets rain, but no more expected Thursday
Who received the most rain in Las Vegas Valley during Hilary?
Who received the most rain in Las Vegas Valley during Hilary?
August begins with a bang as storms hit Summerlin, western valley
August begins with a bang as storms hit Summerlin, western valley
Valley, Mount Charleston get more rain, but no major flooding
Valley, Mount Charleston get more rain, but no major flooding
Summerlin offers mountain views
Summerlin offers mountain views
‘Major error’ was made in fatal California plane crash, expert says
‘Major error’ was made in fatal California plane crash, expert says