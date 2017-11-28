Rare tiger cubs at Pittsburgh Zoo being hand-raised

Two rare tiger cubs whose mother didn’t bond with them are being hand-raised at a Pittsburgh zoo.

Dr. Ginger Sturgeon, the zoo's director of veterinary medicine, caring for a female Amur tiger cub at the zoo in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. (Paul A. Selvaggio/Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium via AP)

Kathy Suthard, the zoo's lead carnivore keeper, caring for a male Amur tiger cub at the zoo in Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. (Paul A. Selvaggio/Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium via AP)

A female Amur tiger cub at the zoo in Pittsburgh Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017. (Paul A. Selvaggio/Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium via AP)

PITTSBURGH — Two rare tiger cubs whose mother didn’t bond with them are being hand-raised at a Pittsburgh zoo.

Zoo keepers at The Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium on Tuesday showed off the twin male and female endangered Amur cubs, which were born Sept. 25. The keepers had noticed the cubs’ mother wasn’t caring for them 24 hours after their birth and decided to remove them.

In a few weeks the cubs will transfer to one of the zoo’s cat buildings, where they will be able to see, hear and smell other cats. The goal is to reunite them with their mother or get them a substitute mother.

The Pittsburgh Zoo is known for its success in reintroducing youngsters to their families. In 2011, a baby tiger was successfully reintroduced to its family after recovering from a life-threatening illness.