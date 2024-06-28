104°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Rare white buffalo at Yellowstone not seen since June 4 birth, officials say

Mike Mease, co-founder of the Buffalo Field Campaign, speaks next to a photograph of a white bu ...
Mike Mease, co-founder of the Buffalo Field Campaign, speaks next to a photograph of a white buffalo calf during a naming ceremony for the recently born calf in West Yellowstone, Mont., Wednesday, June 26, 2024. The reported birth of the calf in Yellowstone National Park fulfills a Lakota prophecy that portends better times. (AP Photo/Sam Wilson)
Miss Shoshnone-Bannock Queen Develynn Hall takes the stage during a naming ceremony for a white ...
Miss Shoshnone-Bannock Queen Develynn Hall takes the stage during a naming ceremony for a white buffalo calf at the headquarters of the Buffalo Field Campaign in West Yellowstone, Mont., Wednesday, June 26, 2024. The reported birth of the calf in Yellowstone National Park fulfills a Lakota prophecy that portends better times. (AP Photo/Sam Wilson)
Devin Oldman, a member of the Northern Arapahoe tribe, speaks during a naming ceremony for a wh ...
Devin Oldman, a member of the Northern Arapahoe tribe, speaks during a naming ceremony for a white buffalo calf at the headquarters of the Buffalo Field Campaign in West Yellowstone, Mont., Wednesday, June 26, 2024. The reported birth of the calf in Yellowstone National Park fulfills a Lakota prophecy that portends better times. (AP Photo/Sam Wilson)
Arvol Looking Horse, a spiritual leader of the Lakota, Dakota and Nakota peoples in South Dakot ...
Arvol Looking Horse, a spiritual leader of the Lakota, Dakota and Nakota peoples in South Dakota, left, watches a tarp fall, revealing the name of a recently born white buffalo calf during a naming ceremony for the sacred animal at the headquarters of the Buffalo Field Campaign in West Yellowstone, Mont., Wednesday, June 26, 2024. The reported birth of the calf in Yellowstone National Park fulfills a Lakota prophecy that portends better times. (AP Photo/Sam Wilson)
People gather at the headquarters of the Buffalo Field Campaign in West Yellowstone, Mont., for ...
People gather at the headquarters of the Buffalo Field Campaign in West Yellowstone, Mont., for the naming ceremony of a recently born white buffalo, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. The reported birth of the white buffalo calf in Yellowstone National Park fulfills a Lakota prophecy that portends better times. (AP Photo/Sam Wilson)
More Stories
A photo illustration shows a display of credit cards on Sept. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Freder ...
California’s new high school requirement: Balance a checkbook, manage credit
The Supreme Court is seen under stormy skies in Washington, June 20, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott A ...
Supreme Court allows cities to enforce bans on homeless people sleeping outside
Bibles are displayed in Miami. Religious publishers say President Trump's most recently propose ...
Oklahoma state superintendent orders schools to teach the Bible in grades 5 through 12
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a news conference at the Department of Justice h ...
Feds investigating violence during pro-Palestinian protest outside Los Angeles synagogue
By Colleen Slevin Associated Press
June 28, 2024 - 1:28 pm
 

Yellowstone National Park officials said Friday a rare white buffalo sacred to Native Americans has not been seen since its birth on June 4.

The birth of the white buffalo, which fulfilled a Lakota prophecy that portends better times, was the first recorded in Yellowstone history and is a landmark event for the recovery of buffalo, said park officials in confirming the birth for the first time.

It is an extraordinarily rare occurrence: A white buffalo, also known as bison, is born in the wild once in every 1 million births, or even less frequently, the park said.

Whether the calf — named Wakan Gli, which means “Return Sacred” in Lakota — is still alive is unknown.

The park’s statement mentioned that each spring, about one in five calves die shortly after birth due to natural hazards but officials declined to directly respond to questions about whether they believed it has died.

They confirmed the birth of the white buffalo after receiving photos and reports from multiple park visitors, professional wildlife watchers, commercial guides and researchers. But since June 4, park staffers have not been able to find it and officials are not aware of any other confirmed sightings in the park, one of the last sanctuaries for free-roaming American bison.

Rangers that regularly work in the more accessible areas of the park, as well as its backcountry, have not seen the animal, park spokesperson Morgan Warthin said.

Native American leaders earlier this week held a ceremony to honor the sacred birth of the animal and give the name. Lakota members caution that the prophecy tied to the birth of the white buffalo is also a signal that more must be done to protect the earth and its animals.

Suspicion about the calf’s fate has grown as weeks have passed without another sighting since its birth in the Lamar Valley, a prime spot for wildlife viewing in Yellowstone. Young buffalo can fall victim to predators, river currents, illness and other hazards.

Mike Mease, a co-founder of the Buffalo Field Campaign, a conservation group that works with tribes to protect and honor wild buffalo and hosted this week’s ceremony, said he thinks the calf is alive somewhere in the park, away from the roads and walkways most visitors stick to. He said a grizzly bear seen by Yellowstone visitors earlier this month with five cubs, an unusually large brood, has not been seen since either.

But the most important thing about the white buffalo is that a prophecy, which is both a warning and a blessing, has been fulfilled, Mease said.

“Whether it’s dead or alive, the message has been relayed from the heavens and times are different now. We have to make changes for the future,” he said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A photo illustration shows a display of credit cards on Sept. 12, 2023, in Los Angeles. (Freder ...
California’s new high school requirement: Balance a checkbook, manage credit
Howard Blume Los Angeles Times

California students will have to complete a course in pocketbook economics — balancing a checkbook, managing credit cards, avoiding scams — to graduate from high school under a bill that will become law, state lawmakers announced Thursday.

 
Biden, halting and raspy, confronts Trump during 1st presidential debate
By Zeke Miller, Michelle L. Price, Will Weissart, Bill Barrow and Darlene Superville The Associated Press

Biden’s uneven performance, particularly early in the debate, crystallized the concerns of many Americans that, at 81, he is too old to serve as president.

Palestinian children with chronic diseases sit with their relatives before they leave the Gaza ...
Sick, injured children leave Gaza in medical evacuation
By Mohammad Jahjouh, Wafaa Shurafa and Kareem Chehayeb The Associated Press

Israeli officials said the children and their companions will travel to Egypt and further abroad to receive medical treatment.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Yellowstone visitors hope to catch a glimpse of rare white buffalo
recommend 2
83-year-old woman gored by bison at Yellowstone National Park
recommend 3
Police quickly clear pro-Palestinian encampment set up outside Los Angeles City Hall
recommend 4
4 more hostages are dead in Gaza, Israel declares
recommend 5
Many Americans still aren’t sold on going electric for next car purchase, poll finds
recommend 6
Israel says it has started ‘operational activity’ in two areas of central Gaza