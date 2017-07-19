ad-fullscreen
Real life ‘Breaking Bad’ chemistry teacher to be sentenced

The Associated Press
July 19, 2017 - 3:24 am
 

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A former high school chemistry teacher convicted of cooking methamphetamines in New Mexico like the fictional Walter White character in the show “Breaking Bad” is set to be sentenced.

John W. Gose is scheduled Wednesday to learn his fate after pleading guilty to trafficking by manufacturing a controlled substance.

The 56-year-old Gose was arrested in October after police discovered glassware, rubber tubing, and chemicals used to cook methamphetamines during a routine traffic stop.

New Mexico State Police later found more chemicals and supplies at his southern New Mexico home.

Authorities say Gose taught high school science in El Paso, Texas, and middle school science in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

“Breaking Bad” follows a former high school teacher, played by Bryan Cranston, as he manufactures meth with a former student.

