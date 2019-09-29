65°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Recall issued for pork products packaged by Indiana company

By The Associated Press
September 29, 2019 - 7:46 am
 

INDIANAPOLIS — Federal officials say an Indiana company is recalling 744 pounds of ready-to-eat pork products which may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced late Saturday that the products by Fisher Packing Company in Redkey were shipped statewide. They were packaged in late August.

The products include smoked ham, smoked ham shanks and Canadian bacon. They have the establishment number “74SEIN” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The products should be thrown or returned.

Federal officials say the problem was discovered when the company found that a sample confirmed positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Consumption of foods contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes can cause a serious infection primarily affecting the elderly, people with weak immune systems and pregnant women and their newborns.

There have no confirmed illness reports.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during a visit to North Manchester General Hospit ...
Johnson refuses to rule out asking EU to veto Brexit delay
By The Associated Press

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to be drawn on whether he had asked one of his fellow European Union leaders to veto an extension to the scheduled Brexit departure date on Oct. 31.

An anti-government protester makes victory sign next to tires that were set on fire to block a ...
Protests in Lebanon’s capital over worsening economic crisis
By Bassem Mroue The Associated Press

Hundreds of Lebanese protested Sunday in the country’s capital and other areas over an economic crisis that worsened over the past two weeks, with worries over dollar-reliant Lebanon’s local currency losing value for the first time in more than two decades.

People looking at a Aston Martin One-77 Coupe (2011) in front of a Ferrari LaFerrari (2015), ye ...
Supercars taken from African leader’s son auctioned for $27M
By The Associated Press

Car lovers from around the world splashed out more than $27 million at an auction Sunday for dozens of luxury cars seized from the son of Equatorial Guinea’s president in a Swiss money-laundering probe.

FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2008 file photo, Mexican singer Jose Jose poses for photographers backs ...
Legendary Mexican crooner José José dies from cancer
By Berenice Bautista and Amy Guthrie The Associated Press

Mexican crooner José José, the elegant dresser who moved audiences to tears with melancholic love ballads and was known as the “Prince of Song,” has died at the age of 71.

This photo provided by Harris County Sheriff's office shows Deputy Sandeep Dhaliwal. Dhaliwal w ...
Slain Texas deputy devoted life to Sikh faith, serving others
By Corey Williams and Tammy Webber The Associated Press

Friends said Sandeep Dhaliwal, 42, was an example of how love-inspired service to others can tear down walls of distrust and misunderstanding.

Syria's Deputy Prime Minister Walid Al-Moualem addresses the 74th session of the United Nations ...
Syria demands withdrawal of American, Turkish forces
By Aya Batrawy and Edith M. Lederer The Associated Press

Syria’s top diplomat demanded Saturday the immediate withdrawal of American and Turkish forces from the country and said his government reserves the right to defend its territory.