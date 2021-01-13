35°F
Record 4.3K die from COVID-19 in single day in US

Vaccinations can curb record U.S. COVID deaths: Johns Hopkins (Bloomberg)
The Associated Press
January 13, 2021 - 6:04 am
 
Updated January 13, 2021 - 6:17 am
Ken Towns receives a first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from UC Davis Health on Tue ...
Ken Towns receives a first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from UC Davis Health on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, Pool)
Several tents are set up so people who have registered can get their COVID-19 vaccinations as t ...
Several tents are set up so people who have registered can get their COVID-19 vaccinations as they drive-thru the parking lot of the State Farm Stadium, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. The Arizona Cardinals' stadium opened as a vaccination site Monday that will be a 24-7 operation. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Jim Clark, 86, receives a first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from UC Davis Health o ...
Jim Clark, 86, receives a first dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from UC Davis Health on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in Sacramento, Calif. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, Pool)

Coronavirus deaths in the U.S. hit another one-day high at over 4,300 with the country’s attention focused largely on the fallout from the deadly uprising at the Capitol.

The nation’s overall death toll from COVID-19 has eclipsed 380,000, according to Johns Hopkins University, and is closing in fast on the number of Americans killed in World War II, or about 407,000. Confirmed infections have topped 22.8 million.

With the country simultaneously facing a political crisis and on edge over threats of more violence from far-right extremists, the U.S. recorded 4,327 deaths on Tuesday by Johns Hopkins’ count. Arizona and California have been among the hardest-hit states.

The daily figure is subject to revision, but deaths have been rising sharply over the past 2 1/2 months, and the country is now in the most lethal phase of the outbreak yet, even as the vaccine is being rolled out. New cases are running at nearly a quarter-million per day on average.

9.3M vaccinated so far

More than 9.3 million Americans have received their first shot of the vaccine, or less than 3% of the population, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That is well short of the hundreds of millions who experts say will be need to be inoculated to vanquish the outbreak.

The effort is ramping up around the country. Large-scale, drive-thru vaccination sites have opened at stadiums and other places, enabling people to get their shots through their car windows.

Also, an increasing number of states have begun offering vaccinations to the next group in line — senior citizens — with the minimum age varying from place to place at 65, 70 or 75. Up to now, health care workers and nursing home residents have been given priority in most places.

And the Trump administration announced plans Tuesday to speed up the vaccination drive by releasing the whole supply of doses, instead of holding large quantities in reserve to make sure people get their second shot on time.

This undated file image provided by Attorneys for Lisa Montgomery shows Lisa Montgomery. (Attor ...
US carries out 1st execution of female inmate since 1953
By Michael Tarm and Heather Hollingsworth The Associated Press

A Kansas woman was executed Wednesday for strangling an expectant mother in Missouri and cutting the baby from her womb, the first time in nearly seven decades that the U.S. government has put to death a female inmate.

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus performs a morning exerc ...
US switches gears to allow more people to get COVID-19 shots
By Zeke Miller and Ricardo Alonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

Barely a month into a mass vaccination campaign to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, the Trump administration unexpectedly shifted gears Tuesday to speed the delivery of shots. The move came after widespread concern over a slow start even as coronavirus cases and deaths reach new highs.

Members of the Washington National Guard stand near a fence surrounding the Capitol in anticipa ...
FBI warns of plans for armed protests nationwide
The Associated Press

The FBI is warning of plans for armed protests at all 50 state capitals and in Washington, D.C., in the days leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

 
California surpasses 30K deaths during pandemic
The Associated Press

California is closing in on 30,000 deaths from the coronavirus pandemic as hospitals scramble to find beds for severely ill patients during a continuing spike in COVID-19 case numbers.

 
Henderson-based Parler faces backlash from Amazon, Google and Apple
By Frank Bajak The Associated Press

A Henderson-based social media company known for being a haven for the internet’s far right faces an unclear future after tech giants Google, Apple and Amazon pulled the plug on the platform.

Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., speaks during a Congressional Oversight Commission hearing on Capitol H ...
2nd GOP senator says Trump should resign over Capitol insurrection
By Darlene Superville, Alan Fram and Mary Clare Jalonick The Associated Press

Two Republican senators now say President Donald Trump should resign as support for the drive to impeach him a second time is gaining momentum in his final days in office.