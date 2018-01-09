Record rain falls, California prepares for floods, mudslides

Crews rescued residents from inundated homes Tuesday as mud and debris from wildfire-scarred hillsides flowed through neighborhoods and onto a key Southern California highway during a powerful winter storm that dropped record rain across the state.

Jeremy Felch, left, gets help from his neighbor Ralf Quint, in placing sandbags in front of his home on Spring Trail in Kagel Canyon, in preparation for expected heavy rain. (Mel Melcon/Los Angeles Times via AP)

In this photo provided by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, a flash flood area sign is posted, as evacuations have been issued for several fire-ravaged communities in Santa Barbara, Calif., Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Property owners stacked sandbags in devastated Northern California wine country Monday as authorities in Southern California ordered about 21,000 people to evacuate below hillsides burned by the state's largest wildfire in history. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)

In this photo taken through a glass window, released by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, people fill up sandbags under the rain in Santa Barbara, Calif., Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Storms brought rain to California on Monday and increased the risk of mudslides in fire-ravaged communities. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)

In this photo released by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, members of the Long Beach Fire Department Swift Water Rescue Team check equipment while staged at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara, Calif., Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. The team will respond if needed for any area flooding in the Montecito or Carpinteria areas. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)

In this photo taken through a glass window provided by Santa Barbara County Fire Department, members of the Santa Barbara Area Regional Task Force discuss plans while staged at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara, Calif., Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. The team will respond if needed for any flooding issues in the Montecito or Carpinteria areas. (Mike Eliason/Santa Barbara County Fire Department via AP)

Framed between a pair of Christmas trees a worker secures a roll of wattle for erosion control in the wildfire damaged Coffey Park neighborhood, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Santa Rosa, Calif. Storms brought rain to California on Monday and increased the risk of mudslides in fire-ravaged communities in devastated northern wine country and authorities to order evacuations farther south for towns below hillsides burned by the state's largest-ever wildfire. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

A rolls of wattle for erosion control circle a homesite in the wildfire damaged Coffey Park neighborhood, Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, in Santa Rosa, Calif. Storms brought rain to California on Monday and increased the risk of mudslides in fire-ravaged communities in devastated northern wine country and authorities to order evacuations farther south for towns below hillsides burned by the state's largest-ever wildfire. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

County workers remove dirt from the Adams Canyon debris basin as rain began to fall in Ventura County in Ventura, Calif., Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. To reduce the risk of damage from possible debris flows, workers used heavy machinery to increase the capacity of the basin. The wet and windy system moving ashore could soak much of the state and drop several inches in parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, where the biggest California blaze has burned for more than a month. (Anthony Plascencia/The Ventura County Star via AP)

Kyle Field installs rain wattles around his property as rain started falling in the area in Ventura, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. Though Field's home was destroyed in the Thomas Fire, he plans to rebuild and was working Monday to prevent additional damage to his neighbor's properties with the first post-fire rains approaching. The wet and windy system moving ashore could soak much of the state and drop several inches in parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, where the biggest California blaze has burned for more than a month. (Anthony Plascencia/The Ventura County Star via AP)

Rainwater flows down Alverstone Avenue in Ventura, Calif., Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. The wet and windy system moving ashore could soak much of the state and drop several inches in parts of Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, where the biggest California blaze has burned for more than a month. (Anthony Plascencia/The Ventura County Star via AP)

LOS ANGELES — Crews rescued residents from inundated homes Tuesday as mud and debris from wildfire-scarred hillsides flowed through neighborhoods and onto a key Southern California highway during a powerful winter storm that dropped record rain across the state.

Helicopters were being used even during the downpours because roads were blocked, Santa Barbara County spokeswoman Amber Anderson said.

“The primary issue right now is access. We’ve got trees and power lines down,” she said.

There were reports of injuries, but Anderson didn’t immediately know how many or the extent. She said “multiple” residents had been rescued and more were calling for help in Montecito and Carpinteria. Thousands were without power. Evacuation orders were issued Monday over fears of mudslides in those foothill neighborhoods where the state’s largest-ever fire raged last month.

Water and debris in lanes brought coastal U.S. 101 to a standstill, and traffic accidents on rain-slicked roadways across the region slowed the morning commute to a crawl.

The first significant storm of the season soaked much of the state. Record-breaking rain fell on the San Francisco Bay region before the storm largely passed overnight, leaving diminishing showers there before dawn Tuesday. Stormy weather continued to the east in the Central Valley and Sierra Nevada.

Downtown San Francisco had a record 3.15 inches (8 centimeters) of rain on Monday, smashing the old mark of 2.36 inches (6 centimeters) set in 1872 and making it the city’s 16th wettest day since 1849, the National Weather Service said.

To the south, a staggering 9.6 inches (24 centimeters) of rain fell on Mining Ridge on the Big Sur coast. Highway 1, still not recovered from last winter’s damaging rains, suffered new blockages.

Forecasters issued flash flood warnings and predicted that the cold front with powerful winds could bring higher rain totals to downtown Los Angeles than recorded over the past 10 months. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for about 700 homes in former burn areas of Los Angeles County.

A winter weather advisory was in place for mountain areas, where officials warned motorists to prepare for difficult travel conditions, including gusty winds, low visibility and snow-covered roads

A yearslong drought eased in the state last spring, but Northern California had a dry start to winter and hardly any measurable rain fell in the south over the past six months. The extremely dry conditions and high winds last year led to some of the most destructive blazes on both ends of the state.