57°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Record wave of Americans fled big cities for small ones in 2023

Martinsburg, West Virginia. Remote work is behind the recent small-town boom, a Virginia demogr ...
Martinsburg, West Virginia. Remote work is behind the recent small-town boom, a Virginia demographer says. (Igor Skryagin/Dreamstime/TNS)
More Stories
The North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
You’ll soon be able to visit Grand Canyon’s iconic North Rim once again
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on buildings near the separating wall between Egypt ...
Israel reopens crossing into Gaza; UN says no aid entering
Workers carry student tents to a dump truck after police cleared a pro-Palestinian tent encampm ...
Police clear pro-Palestinian protest camp, arrest 33 at DC campus
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike east of Rafah, Gaza Strip, Monday, May 6, 2024. (AP ...
Biden: U.S. won’t supply weapons for Israel to attack Rafah
Michael Sasso Bloomberg News
May 9, 2024 - 5:44 am
 

Score a victory for Mayberry. America’s small towns, like the iconic setting of television’s The Andy Griffith Show from the 1960s, saw more in-migration in 2023 than larger areas for the first time in decades.

The remote work boom that prompted Americans to flee urban areas for mountain hamlets and seaside towns during the pandemic continued at least through last year, according to University of Virginia demographer Hamilton Lombard. An estimated 291,400 people last year migrated from other areas into America’s small towns and rural areas, which Lombard defines as metropolitan areas with 250,000 people or fewer.

That number exceeded net migration into larger areas for the first time since at least the 1970s, estimated Lombard, who works with the university’s Demographics Research Group.

Areas with 250,000 to 1 million people saw a net in-migration of 266,448 people last year, while areas with 1 million to 4 million people recorded only a modest gain. Areas with more than 4 million people were the big losers, shedding almost 600,000 people last year, according to Lombard’s research using US Census Bureau data.

“With a third of workdays being done remotely in 2023, Americans have more geographic flexibility and have been increasingly willing to move far from large population centers if their destination offers a good quality of life,” Lombard wrote.

The study focuses only on in-country migration, and does not include immigration from outside the US.

Starbucks responds

The influx of people is already changing the Mayberry-esque nature of the US’ small towns. In southern Virginia, tiny Martinsville, once dubbed the world’s “Sweatshirt Capital” for its textile industry, has seen some of the state’s strongest wage growth. Its domestic migration rate ranked second in Virginia last year.

Starbucks noticed the growth and in 2021 opened its first coffee shop in Martinsville, Lombard noted in his report. Since then the ubiquitous chain has spread across other southern Virginia towns, he said.

To be sure, the continued growth of small towns depends, in part, on the work-from-home trend continuing, Lombard said. He pointed to research on remote work from Stanford University, which estimated that about 28% of paid days in the US as of March were work-from-home days. That’s down from the pandemic period, but far higher than before COVID-19.

“If remote work sticks around, it seems like this trend will stick around,” Lombard said.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on buildings near the separating wall between Egypt ...
Israel reopens crossing into Gaza; UN says no aid entering
By Joseph Krauss, Samy Magdy and Melanie Lidman The Associated Press

The Israeli military said it has reopened its Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza days after it was closed following a deadly Hamas rocket attack

Pro-Palestinian protesters return to the University of Chicago's quad outside Levi Hall as as a ...
Some colleges with pro-Palestinian protests begin taking a tougher stance
By Charles Rex Arbogast, Pat Eaton-Robb and Steve LeBlanc The Associated Press

Tensions have continued to ratchet up in standoffs with protesters on campuses across the U.S. nearly three weeks into a movement launched by a protest at Columbia University.

Students gather for a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Tues ...
Pro-Palestinian student protests spread across Europe
By Mike Corder, Barbara Surk and Pietro De Cristofaro The Associated Press

In recent days, students have held protests or set up encampments in Finland, Denmark, Italy, Spain, France and Britain.

The TikTok logo is displayed on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen, Oct. 14, 2022, in ...
TikTok sues US over law to ban platform without sale
By Haleluya Hadero Associated Press

The social media platform and its Chinese parent company argue in the lawsuit that the law is a violation of the First Amendment.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
O’RTE Tequila Captivates Las Vegas with Its Exclusive Single Estate Flavors
recommend 2
Playoff roundup: Coronado softball advances in extra innings
recommend 3
Lights fall to MLS team in U.S. Open Cup — PHOTOS
recommend 4
Palo Verde softball earns 5A state tourney berth — PHOTOS
recommend 5
Palo Verde downs Coronado, clinches state baseball berth — PHOTOS
recommend 6
LETTER: A proxy war on the United States