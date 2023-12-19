60°F
Nation and World

Red-gold volcanic lava lights up skies in Icelandic town — PHOTOS

Following a number of weeks of intense earthquake activity, this aerial footage filmed from an Icelandic Coast Guard Helicopter, shows lava spewing from fissures in the ground. (STN)
The Associated Press
December 19, 2023 - 9:45 am
 
This image made from video provided by the Icelandic Coast Guard shows magma flow on a hill nea ...
This image made from video provided by the Icelandic Coast Guard shows magma flow on a hill near Grindavik on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula sometime around late Monday, Dec. 18, or early Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. A volcanic eruption started Monday night on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, turning the sky orange and prompting the country's civil defense to be on high alert. (Icelandic coast guard via AP)
People watch as the night sky is illuminated caused by the eruption of a volcano in Grindavik o ...
People watch as the night sky is illuminated caused by the eruption of a volcano in Grindavik on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Di Marco)
Lava fountains are seen as volcanic eruption started, turning the sky orange, in Grindavik on I ...
Lava fountains are seen as volcanic eruption started, turning the sky orange, in Grindavik on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Di Marco)
The police vehicle is parked at the entrance of the road to Grindavík with the eruption in ...
The police vehicle is parked at the entrance of the road to Grindavík with the eruption in the background, near Grindavik on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. A volcanic eruption started Monday night on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, turning the sky orange and prompting the country's civil defense to be on high alert. (AP Photo/Marco Di Marco)
The night sky is illuminated caused by the eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula of ...
The night sky is illuminated caused by the eruption of a volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula of south-west Iceland seen from the capital city of Reykjavik, Monday Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Brynjar Gunnarsson)
A volcanic eruption is seen, turning the sky orange, in Grindavik on Iceland's Reykjanes Penins ...
A volcanic eruption is seen, turning the sky orange, in Grindavik on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Di Marco)
The road is blocked at the entrance of the road to Grindavík with the eruption in the back ...
The road is blocked at the entrance of the road to Grindavík with the eruption in the background, in Grindavik on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. A volcanic eruption started Monday night on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, turning the sky orange and prompting the country's civil defense to be on high alert. (AP Photo/Marco Di Marco)
Lava fountains are seen as volcanic eruption started, turning the sky orange, in Grindavik on I ...
Lava fountains are seen as volcanic eruption started, turning the sky orange, in Grindavik on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Di Marco)

Rivers of lava spewed from a fissure in the mountainside, snaking downwards and erupting in fountains of red and gold molten rock when the Fagradalsfjall volcano erupted this week in a fishing town in southwestern Iceland.

The fiery liquid illuminates the smoke-filled sky in Grindavik, a small fishing town just 50 kilometers (30 miles) from the capital, Reykjavik.

The eruption began Monday night, but it was no surprise: The area has been active for two years, with thousands of small earthquakes heralding the near-certain awakening of the volcano.

Civil defense personnel are on high alert, blocking access to the road leading to the mountain, and flying in a helicopter over the lava floes to monitor volcanic activity.

As Friday’s winter solstice nears — when Iceland sees just three hours of sunlight a day — residents gather, watching from a safe distance, to see the natural spectacle lighting up the long-dark sky.

The lava is about 1,200 degrees Celsius (2,200 degrees Fahrenheit). The Icelandic Meteorological Office estimates that hundreds of cubic meters of lava per second escaped the volcano in the first two hours of the eruption, though the activity had significantly subsided by Tuesday afternoon.

The volcano last erupted in March 2021, but before that had been dormant for 6,000 years.

