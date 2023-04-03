49°F
weather icon Windy
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Nation and World

‘Red spoon recovered’: Dairy Queen statue found in Phoenix

By Terry Tang The Associated Press
April 3, 2023 - 2:42 pm
 
This photo shows a Phoenix police officer strapping down a 15-foot red spoon to his police crui ...
This photo shows a Phoenix police officer strapping down a 15-foot red spoon to his police cruiser in Phoenix on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Michael Foster via AP)
This photo shows a 15-foot red spoon lying behind a fence in Phoenix on Monday, April 3, 2023. ...
This photo shows a 15-foot red spoon lying behind a fence in Phoenix on Monday, April 3, 2023. (Michael Foster via AP)
This image shows a Dairy Queen restaurant in Phoenix with a 15-foot-tall red spoon. (Raman and ...
This image shows a Dairy Queen restaurant in Phoenix with a 15-foot-tall red spoon. (Raman and Puja Kalra via The AP)

PHOENIX — A giant red spoon that was stolen from an Arizona Dairy Queen and sparked a mystery on social media was found Monday morning, and it’s partly thanks to Pokémon GO.

Michael Foster, 52, was playing the outdoor mobile game when he spotted the 15-foot spoon around 7 a.m. It was lying on the ground behind a fence that surrounds a Phoenix middle school baseball field, just 2 miles from the scene of the heist.

“The first thing I did was send a picture to my wife and I said, ‘It’s the spoon.’ She said call the police,” Foster told The Associated Press.

“I can confirm the Dairy Queen ‘red spoon’ was located and recovered this morning,” Sgt. Brian Bower said in an email Monday.

Detectives are continuing to search for the suspects who took the spoon, he added. Police are encouraging the public to submit any tips.

A school maintenance man came over and pushed it over the fence to Foster, who handed it to Phoenix police.

“I set it down. They actually did the lifting after we got it over the fence,” Foster said. “They strapped it to the top of a police cruiser.”

Foster said nobody else was around and the school was just opening when he saw it.

“I did kind of look around and was like ‘What?’ One guy did finally come by and was like, ‘Is that what I think it is?’ Yeah, that’s the spoon,” Foster said.

Phoenix police over the weekend released surveillance footage from March 25 that showed two men and one woman get the spoon out of its base and put it on a large flatbed connected to a pickup truck.

Owners Raman and Puja Kalra said last week that they hoped to get it back. Getting another spoon made, delivered and then installed would cost over $7,000. They even resorted to creative strategies such as printing T-shirts for staff that said “Where’s My Spoon?”

Raman Kalra confirmed Monday in an email he was on his way to pick up the spoon from police.

“We are happy to have our spoon back and we are looking forward to the neighborhood creating more smiles and stories with this now world-famous spoon,” he said.

Dairy Queen is known for doling out plastic red spoons with their soft serve Blizzards. The Dairy Queen where the theft happened is the only Arizona location with a large red spoon. It’s been a popular Instagram photo spot.

The couple, who own 34 locations, also offered a reward of free Blizzard treats for anyone who helped facilitate the spoon’s return.

Foster said he doesn’t need a reward.

“Honestly, we’re just glad they’re gonna get their spoon back,” he said.

MOST READ
1
Biggest outbreaks in US of deadly fungus strike Southern Nevada
Biggest outbreaks in US of deadly fungus strike Southern Nevada
2
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal bus stop hit-and-run
Suspect arrested in connection with fatal bus stop hit-and-run
3
Bishop Gorman star QB commits to Mountain West school
Bishop Gorman star QB commits to Mountain West school
4
Las Vegas Strip’s penchant for reinvention in full swing, again
Las Vegas Strip’s penchant for reinvention in full swing, again
5
Nevada OKs $200,000 settlement in marshal groping case
Nevada OKs $200,000 settlement in marshal groping case
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Owner Brang Miller shovels snow off the roof of Mammoth Fun Shop in Mammoth Lakes, California, ...
California’s snowpack contains more water than Lake Mead. Now what?
By Sean Greene and Hayley Smith Los Angeles Times

While the bounty has eased drought conditions, experts warn that the dense Sierra Nevada snowpack will soon melt, potentially unleashing torrents of water and creating considerable concern about spring flooding in valleys, foothills and communities below.

FILE - Protesters gather outside Trump Tower on Friday, March 31, 2023, in New York. Former Pre ...
City of Trump’s dreams, NY delivers his comeuppance
By Matt Sedensky The Associated Press

Trump once bragged he could shoot someone in the middle of Fifth Avenue and remain popular. Today, he could hand out fifties in New York and still not win the support of most locals.

The broken and damaged trees along U.S. Hwy 45 South are covered with metal and other materials ...
Tornadoes kill at least 21 in the South, Midwest
By Adrian Sainz and Andrew DeMillo The Associated Press

Storms that dropped possibly dozens of tornadoes killed at least 21 people across the South and Midwest.

A man takes a picture of storm damage in Hills, Iowa, Friday, March 31, 2023. (Nick Rohlman/The ...
4 dead, dozens injured as tornado system pulverizes South, Midwest
By Andrew DeMillo The Associated Press

There were more confirmed twisters in Iowa, damaging hail fell in Illinois and grass fires blazed in Oklahoma, as the storm system threatened a broad swath of the country home to some 85 million people.

The San Diego skyline. (courtesy)
Small quake rumbles San Diego area
By / RJ

A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck an area north of San Diego on Friday evening but there were no immediate reports of any injuries or serious damage.

FILE - The healthcare.gov website is seen on Dec. 14, 2021, in Fort Washington, Md. A federal j ...
Judge’s ruling undercuts US health law’s preventive care
By Paul J. Weber The Associated Press

U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor wrote in his opinion that recommendations for preventive care by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force were “unlawful.”

More stories for you
‘Where’s my spoon?’ Dairy Queen statue stolen in Phoenix
‘Where’s my spoon?’ Dairy Queen statue stolen in Phoenix
Teen hikers rescued after 3 nights stuck in California snowstorm
Teen hikers rescued after 3 nights stuck in California snowstorm
Bono, The Edge, Letterman a power trio in new doc
Bono, The Edge, Letterman a power trio in new doc
‘Trapped for 13 days’: Californians digging out from snowstorm — PHOTOS
‘Trapped for 13 days’: Californians digging out from snowstorm — PHOTOS
Florida hiker, 1 other found dead in southern Utah flooding
Florida hiker, 1 other found dead in southern Utah flooding
A guide to Easter egg hunts, family fun around Las Vegas Valley
A guide to Easter egg hunts, family fun around Las Vegas Valley