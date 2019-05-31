86°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Relentless flooding breaches 3 levees in Arkansas, Missouri

By Andrew DeMillo and Jill Bleed The Associated Press
May 31, 2019 - 5:28 am
 
Updated May 31, 2019 - 11:43 am

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Relentless flooding persisted in the nation’s midsection Friday, sending communities underwater and damaging or overtopping levees on three major rivers in two states.

The fast-flowing Arkansas River smashed a 40-foot hole in a levee in rural western Arkansas, causing water to spill into a nearby community. In northeast Missouri, a levee was overtopped on the Mississippi River, and another levee was topped on the Missouri River in the central part of the state.

The flooding has been ongoing for days because of heavy rainfall upstream. In Arkansas, officials were warning of more potential problems on an already strained levee system.

“These levees were not built to sustain this high a flow for this long, and we are seeing problems and there more than likely will be more,” Laurie Driver, spokeswoman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District.

In Arkansas, the levee breached at Dardanelle, about 60 miles northwest of Little Rock. Yell County officials had anticipated the breach and urged residents in the nearby Holla Bend area to evacuate Thursday.

The Arkansas Department of Emergency Management said crews went door to door to recommend evacuation for about 160 homes.

‘Nothing we could do’

Yell County Emergency Manager Jeff Gilkey told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that rapid currents from the river ripped a 40-foot section from the levee. Aerial video posted by the sheriff’s office Friday showed water pouring through the hole.

“There was nothing we could do to stop it,” Gilkey said.

National Weather Service data showed a dip in the water level at Dardanelle, likely because of the breach. A flash flood warning was issued early Friday for the area, and forecasters said residents should be prepared for rapidly rising water. Local officials said they were uncertain where the water would end up.

“Water is going to do what it wants to do,” Yell County Judge Mark Thone told reporters at a news conference. “We’re just trying to head this off.”

The levee breached because of ongoing flooding along the Arkansas River, which began in Oklahoma. Late Thursday night, President Donald Trump approved the state’s request for a disaster declaration in 16 counties affected by the flooding. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the declaration will help the state minimize the loss, but added that “this is far from over.”

Nuclear plant OK

Entergy Arkansas said Friday that it does not anticipate any impact to its nuclear plant near the Arkansas River in Russellville.

In Fort Smith, the state’s second-largest city, the river levels held steady at above-record levels Friday. Officials there said they wouldn’t know the extent of the damage until the water receded, which could take days, if not longer.

In northeastern Oklahoma, residents forced from their homes by flooding made plans to return as the river recedes. The National Weather Service said Friday the Arkansas River’s level at Tulsa has dropped almost 4 feet from Wednesday’s crest and will continue to recede through the weekend. Forecasters say river levels were also dropping in Muskogee, Oklahoma, about 45 miles southeast of Tulsa.

Earlier this year, about two dozen levee systems were breached or overtopped during Missouri River flooding that devastated parts of Nebraska, Iowa and Missouri.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Abortion-rights supporters march Thursday, May 30, 2019, in St. Louis. A St. Louis judge heard ...
Missouri clinic can keep doing abortions for now, judge rules
By Jim Salter and David A. Lieb The Associated Press

A judge issued an order Friday ensuring Missouri’s only abortion clinic can continue providing abortions, acting hours before the St. Louis Planned Parenthood facility’s license was set to expire.

 
Georgia officer charged with hitting homeless woman
By Kate Brumback The Associated Press

An Atlanta-area police officer who was captured on video repeatedly hitting a homeless woman inside a convenience store was indicted Thursday on felony charges, a prosecutor said.

Muscle Joint & Relief Cream is displayed at the Cannabis World Congress & Business Expo ...
FDA hearing 1st step in possible legal clarity for CBD uses
By Candice Choi The Associated Press

CBD products have surged in popularity despite legal confusion. Now regulators are exploring ways to officially allow the hemp ingredient in food, drinks and dietary supplements.

Migrant children line up for a meal at the door of the Jesus del Buen Pastor del Pobre y el Mig ...
Trump doubles down on Mexico tariff threat, gets pushback
By Jill Colvin and Colleen Long The Associated Press

Despite pushback from business and Mexico, President Trump doubled down Friday on his threat to slap a 5% tariff on Mexican imports unless Mexico cracks down on migrants trying to cross the border.

In a June 6, 2018, file frame from Islamic Republic Iran Broadcasting, IRIB, state-run TV, thre ...
Iran’s centrifuge use questioned by UN atomic watchdog
By Kiyoko Metzler Associated Press

VIENNA — The U.N. atomic watchdog said Friday that Iran continues to stay within the limitations set by the 2015 nuclear deal with major powers, but reported its stockpiles of low-enriched uranium and heavy water are growing and raised questions for the first time about Iran’s adherence to a key provision intended to limit the country’s use of advanced centrifuges.

In a May 9, 2019, photo, business owner Keith Bassett discusses his effort to renovate a buildi ...
Storm season brings new dread as forgotten towns rebuild
The Associated Press

The annual start of hurricane season casts a shadow of dread over coastal sections of the US. People fret over the next Big One, even as communities struggle to recover from the last one.

Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says Mexico will not respond to U.S. P ...
Mexico president will seek dialogue on Trump’s tariff threat
By Christopher Sherman The Associated Press

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said Friday that Mexico won’t respond to U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat of coercive tariffs with desperation, but instead will push for dialogue.

 
Florida stripper accused of killing 3 teens in DUI crash
The Associated Press

Police in the Miami area say a stripper driving without a license fatally struck three teens as they walked to a bus stop over Memorial Day weekend to catch a ride to a soccer tournament.