Remnants of Tropical Storm Mario closes roads in Death Valley National Park

The remnants of Tropical Storm Mario brought significant rainfall to Death Valley National Park on Thursday, closing several roads.

Charlie Kirk’s Turning Point taps his widow as its next leader

Celebrities, political figures react to Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension by ABC

White House scraps water expert’s nomination as states hash out Colorado River plan

Officials believe remains found are Travis Decker, wanted in killings of his 3 daughters

Debris covers Artist Drive after rainfall from the remnants of Tropical Storm Mario. (National Park Service)

The remnants of Tropical Storm Mario brought significant rainfall to Death Valley National Park on Thursday, closing several roads.

Badwater Road, North Highway, West Side Road, Twenty Mule Team Canyon, Cottonwood-Marble Roads, Mustard Canyon, and Keane Wonder Mine Road were effected, according to a National Park Service release.

Many key travel routes remain open, including California Highway 190, Daylight Pass and Dantes View.

Furnace Creek recorded 0.6 inches of rain — approximately 25 percent of the park’s average annual rainfall. The park’s rocky, steep terrain makes the area especially prone to flash flooding.

Park staff are actively assessing conditions across the park, and additional closures may be necessary as evaluations continue.

Visitors are urged to exercise caution and check current conditions before traveling.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.