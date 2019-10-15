58°F
Nation and World

Removal of Notre Dame’s melted scaffold to begin in weeks

The Associated Press
October 15, 2019 - 3:30 am
 

PARIS — France’s culture minister says the melted, twisted scaffolding atop Notre Dame Cathedral will be removed “in the coming weeks” to allow restoration work to begin.

It’s been six months since an April 15 fire gutted the medieval structure, which was under renovation at the time and crisscrossed with scaffolding where the spire once stood.

Culture Minister Franck Riester on Tuesday offered an update on the effort to restore the ravaged cathedral. He said conservation work would take several more months, along with parallel work to evaluate the building’s soundness.

Riester denied that the French government had been slow to recognize the potential harmful effects of the lead that melted from the cathedral’s roof. He said health officials were taking regular samples from areas around Notre Dame to check for lead.

THE LATEST
Former White House advisor on Russia, Fiona Hill, leaves Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, Oc ...
Former Trump adviser opposed ambassador’s firing, says source
By Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo The Associated Press

Fiona Hill, a former White House adviser on Russia, told House impeachment investigators behind closed doors that she had strongly and repeatedly objected to the ouster earlier this year of former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch, according to a person familiar with the testimony.

Student athletes pass a CNN sign on an athletic field outside the Clements Recreation Center on ...
Biden, Warren, Sanders face scrutiny as 12 Democrats debate Tuesday
By Steve Peoples The Associated Press

A dozen Democratic presidential candidates will meet Tuesday for the most crowded presidential debate in modern history. But it’s the three leading candidates — Biden, Sanders and Warren — who face the most intense spotlight.

Dallas Clint Gray (Chilton County Sheriff's Office via AP)
1 dead, 1 arrested in shooting over dog hit by vehicle
The Associated Press

A grand jury will review the case and could either indict Dallas Clint Gray or determine he didn’t commit a crime, Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon said.

Protestors light their torches during a peaceful rally in central Hong Kong's business district ...
Protesters’ homemade bomb targeted officers, say Hong Kong police
By John Leicester The Associated Press

The “loud thud” Sunday night close to riot officers who had been clearing away a protester-built road block marked the first known use of an explosive device during protests that started in June.

Vatican head of security Domenico Giani, right, flanks Pope Francis' pope mobile at the end of ...
Pope’s bodyguard resigns over new financial leaks scandal
By Nicole Winfield The Associated Press

The Vatican’s latest leaks scandal claimed its first victim Monday, as Pope Francis’ chief bodyguard resigned over the leak of a Vatican police flyer identifying five employees who were suspended as part of a financial investigation.

A woman enters a Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles drivers license service center on Tu ...
Census Bureau asking states for data, including citizenship info
By Mike Schneider The Associated Press

The U.S. Census Bureau is asking states for drivers’ license records that typically include citizenship data and has made a new request for information on recipients of government assistance, alarming some civil rights advocates.

Former White House advisor on Russia, Fiona Hill, arrives on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday ...
Ex-National Security Council expert on Russia testifying to Congress
By Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Lisa Mascaro The Associated Press

Fiona Hill, a former top National Security Council expert on Russia, was testifying to Congress behind closed doors Monday, the latest former Trump administration official to be subpoenaed as part of the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.