Report: Israel, awaiting US missile defenses, delays invasion of Gaza

Officials told The Wall Street Journal that Israel has agreed to an American request to get proper air defenses in place before a ground invasion of Gaza.

Israeli soldiers gather in a staging area near the border with the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Oct. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Ohad Zwigenberg)

The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday that Israel has agreed to an American request to delay a ground invasion of the Gaza Strip so air defenses can be rushed to the Middle East to protect U.S. troops.

“The Pentagon is scrambling to deploy nearly a dozen air-defense systems to the region” to protect U.S. forces in Iraq, Syria, Kuwait, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The systems could be in place by the end of this week, the Journal reported.

U.S. troops could be targeted with missile and rocket attacks when Israel follows through on its promise to invade Gaza and eradicate the terrorist group Hamas, which attacked Israel on Oct. 7, brutally killing more than 1,400 people and taking more than 200 people hostage.

