Report on Grand Canyon helicopter crash to be released within 10 days

The scene of a deadly tour helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon, Arizona, Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018. The crash killed three people and injured four others. (Teddy Fujimoto)

Federal investigators expect a preliminary report on Saturday’s deadly helicopter crash in the Grand Canyon to be released in the next 10 days.

The report will be available on the National Transportation Safety Board’s website, agency spokesman Terry Williams said, but a full report could take between a year and a half and two years to finish.

The crash near Quartermaster Canyon on the Hualapai Nation Indian Reservation killed three of the seven people aboard the aircraft. The four survivors, including the helicopter’s pilot, were in critical condition at University Medical Center as of Monday afternoon, a hospital spokeswoman told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

All the helicopter’s passengers were British tourists, officials said.

After the NTSB and Federal Aviation Administration comb through the wreckage, all electronic evidence will be processed in Washington, D.C., NTSB spokesman Eric Weiss said. Other evidence will be taken to Arizona, he said.

Investigators typically stay at crash sites for three to five days, Weiss said. A flight restriction over Grand Canyon West is in effect until Thursday, according to the FAA.

