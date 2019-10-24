75°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Report: Philadelphia police inspector facing sex assault charges

By Maryclaire Dale The Associated Press
October 24, 2019 - 3:39 pm
 

A Philadelphia police inspector is facing charges he sexually assaulted three female officers, the latest development in a department plagued by sexual misconduct allegations that fueled the police commissioner’s recent resignation.

A grand jury probe determined that Inspector Carl Holmes, 54, abused his power after mentoring female officers at the police academy and in other roles, District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office announced.

The charges come two years after the city settled a female detective’s sexual harassment lawsuit involving Holmes for $1.25 million.

“According to the presentment, Holmes’ position as a high-ranking officer at PPD insulated him from any meaningful investigation; all three of the young female police officers were subjected to investigations by the Internal Affairs Division,” the office said in a statement. “The grand jury alleges that PPD culture discourages reporting a fellow officer, especially a boss.”

Holmes surrendered to police Thursday morning, was suspended and was expected to be arraigned later in the day. It was not clear if he had retained a lawyer.

Carol Tracy, executive director of the Women’s Law Center, which has pushed to reform the way Philadelphia police classify and investigate sex assault cases, said the alleged crimes against the department’s own officers amount to “institutional betrayal.”

“Sexual assault and harassment are awful in any workplace, but its impact in law enforcement — like the military — can be far more severe because rank provides opportunity to retaliate,” Tracy said. “That the police department protected and even promoted abusers in spite of credible complaints is inexcusable. Clearly the internal accountability system is broken and must be fixed.”

City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart issued a scathing report last year that found sexual harassment policies in city government convoluted, inconsistent and ineffective. Mayor Jim Kenney updated city policies and promised improvements.

However, in August, he reluctantly accepted the resignation of popular Police Commissioner Richard Ross, conceding that he had not attacked the problem quickly enough.

Ross resigned amid allegations that he had failed to investigate Cpl. Audra McCowan’s sexual harassment claims against another supervisor because he had once dated her. McCowan, a 15-year veteran, resigned this month rather than return from a stress-related medical leave, saying she felt ostracized and feared further retaliation.

She and a female colleague, who alleged unwanted touching, verbal harassment and efforts to tamper with pumped breast milk, have filed a federal lawsuit against the city. Their lawyer, Ian Bryson, said he hoped the arrest Thursday “is the mark of continued progress for women in the Philadelphia Police Department.”?

Holmes has at least twice before been accused of sexual assault by female officers. Besides the woman involved in the 2017 settlement, another female officer has said publicly that Holmes sexually assaulted her in 2008. He has previously denied those allegations.

It was not known if the charges filed Thursday involve those same accusers.

Mike Neilon, a spokesman for the Philadelphia police union, said the union would not be providing Holmes with legal counsel. The union otherwise declined to comment.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Getty Images)
Liquor stores in Utah to pour cases of beer down the drain
The Associated Press

A new law effective at midnight on Oct. 31 increases that limit to 5%, which means several beers now at state stores will be sold by private businesses instead.

In an Aug. 27, 2018, file photo, former President Jimmy Carter works with other volunteers on s ...
Jimmy Carter out of hospital after treatment for fall
The Associated Press

Carter, 95, fell Monday evening at his home. A spokeswoman said in a statement earlier that his fracture was minor, and he was looking forward to recovering at his Plains, Georgia, home.

House Republicans gather for a news conference after Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laur ...
Republicans delicately stand by Trump after diplomat’s testimony
By Alan Fram and Zeke Miller The Associated Press

Wednesday was a day of careful counterargument by congressional Republicans, the day after America’s top envoy in Ukraine gave House impeachment investigators an explosive, detailed roadmap of President Donald Trump’s drive to squeeze that country’s leaders for damaging information about his Democratic political rivals.

People pray the rosary outside the Fallen mausoleum near El Escorial, outskirts of Madrid, Thur ...
Spain exhumes, reburies late dictator Gen. Franco’s remains
By Ciaran Giles The Associated Press

The government-ordered, closed-door operation on Thursday satisfies a decades-old desire of many in Spain who considered the vainglorious mausoleum that Franco built an affront to the tens of thousands who died in Spain’s Civil War and his subsequent regime as well as to Spain’s standing as a modern democratic state.

Police escort the truck, that was found to contain a large number of dead bodies, as they move ...
39 truck death victims were all from China, report UK media
By Danica Kirka and Jill Lawless The Associated Press

British police raided two sites in Northern Ireland and questioned a truck driver as they investigated the deaths of 39 people found in a truck container at an industrial park in southeastern England. British media, citing sources, reported Thursday that the victims were all Chinese citizens.