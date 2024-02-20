58°F
Nation and World

Report shows 58 percent rise in antisemitic events globally in 2023

By Matthew Medsger Boston Herald
February 20, 2024 - 1:18 pm
 
Pro-Israel demonstrators attend a rally denouncing antisemitism and antisemitic attacks, in low ...
Pro-Israel demonstrators attend a rally denouncing antisemitism and antisemitic attacks, in lower Manhattan, New York, on May 23, 2021. (Ed Jones/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

A new report shows an alarming rise in antisemitic incidents in 2023 compared to the previous year and that hatred of Jews is emerging on both wings of the political spectrum.

The group Combat Antisemitism Movement, through their Antisemitism Research Center, says they recorded 3,046 incidents of antisemitism globally last year, up 58.2 percent from 2022, when the group says they recorded 1,925 incidents.

“This highlights a concerning international increase in levels of antisemitism,” report authors write.

Not only did rates of antisemitism soar as a whole — with many incidents coming not long after the Oct, 7 terrorist attack against Israel — researchers say that for the first time since they started recording and tracking world-wide incidents of hate against Jews, the bigotry came as often from “far-left” actors as it did from the “far-right” groups.

According to the report, when the thousands of antisemitic events that occurred in 2023 are examined, analysis showed 1,021 incidents caused by “far-right sources” and 1,019 caused by the “far left.”

Another 571 incidents, or 18.7 percent of occurrences, were separately classified as “Islamist incidents” and 435, or 14.3 percent, were categorized as “unattributable, indicating unclear motivations of the perpetrators.”

CAM Chief of Staff Arthur Maserjian says the report demonstrates the need for a holistic approach when it comes to fighting hatred.

“With antisemitic incidents on the rise worldwide, the report underscores the importance of addressing antisemitism across the ideological spectrum with equal measure,” he said. “CAM believes strongly that antisemitism can’t be confronted and marginalized until it is identified, which is why we put so many resources into data and research to identify trends in antisemitism that can help inform effective policy solutions.”

About a third of antisemitic incidents observed last year — or 1,174, — occurred in the United States. Researchers say that about half of U.S. based antisemitism came from the “far right” and about 30 percent from the “far left.” Most of those events were incidents of “hateful conduct or speech” or acts of vandalism. About 8 percent, or 97 incidents, “included the use or threat of violence.”

While much of the antisemitism seen emerging in 2023 came following the attack by Hamas terrorists on Israeli civilians living near the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, study authors note that rates of antisemitism were already ticking upwards before the attack and the subsequent war between Israel and Hamas.

The rise of hatred against Jews seen on the “far left,” according to the report, can be directly attributed to a rise in antisemitism seen on U.S. college campuses, where it is often wrapped in “in guises of acceptable discourse.”

While U.S. college campuses are usually seen as “bastions for the free exchange of ideas,” according to the report, a shift in the rhetoric used in discussions of Israel and Palestine will require examination.

“Over the years, anti-Israel campus groups have adopted rhetoric grounded in universal progressive ideals, effectively cloaking their criticisms in broader socio-political frameworks. The use of anti-colonialism and anti-imperialism narratives has been particularly notable and effective in providing a justification for acts of violence against Israelis,” study authors wrote.

The study authors say that “effective policy making” can help stop the rise of antisemitism globally.

“Policymakers must prioritize legislation as a means of combating antisemitism in all its forms. By emphasizing legislation, policymakers not only act as a deterrent to antisemitic behavior but also contribute to a collective commitment to eradicating this age-old prejudice, working toward a world rooted in respect, understanding, and unity,” they conclude.

Algerian Ambassador to the United Nations Amar Bendjama, right, votes to approve a resolution c ...
U.S. vetoes U.N. resolution demanding cease-fire in Gaza
By Edith M. Lederer The Associated Press

The United States on Tuesday vetoed an Arab-backed U.N. resolution demanding an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

This image from video shows Ruby Franke during a hearing Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in St. George, ...
Utah YouTube mom tearfully apologizes at child abuse sentencing
By Hannah Schoenbaum The Associated Press

Ruby Franke, a Utah mother of six who gave parenting advice to millions on YouTube, shared a tearful apology to her children for physically and emotionally abusing them before a judge sentenced her Tuesday to serve up to 60 years in prison.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a gathering of Jewish leaders at the Museum of ...
Israeli military releases video showing youngest hostage
By Wafaa Shurafa and Samy Magdy Associated Press

The Israeli military released a video Monday showing what is believed to be the youngest hostage soon after his kidnapping on Oct. 7.

In this photo released by the U.S. Navy, the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, front, and the ...
Houthi rebels' attack severely damages a Belize-flagged ship
By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press

A missile attack by Yemen's Houthi terrorists damaged a Belize-flagged ship traveling through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait that connects the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

Hannah Gomez holds up her Stanley cup water bottle at USC University Village.(Dania Maxwell/Los ...
Nevada woman files lawsuit against Stanley over lead in cups
By Paige Cornwell and Vonnai Phair The Seattle Times

The Seattle-based parent company behind the viral Stanley tumbler faces more lawsuits accusing it of intentionally misleading consumers about the presence of lead in its products.

