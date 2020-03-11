Reports say Floyd Mayweather’s ex-girlfriend found dead

Police in Los Angeles County are investigating the death of a woman found in Valencia, California, late Tuesday night.

TMZ Sports is reporting that the woman is Josie Harris, the ex-girlfriend of boxer Floyd Mayweather and mother to three of his children.

The report was made about 10 p.m. in the 25700 block of Oak Meadow Drive, said Deputy Grace Medrano of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“A female adult was located and homicide is investigating,” Medrano said. “That doesn’t mean it was a homicide, but we have to go through our regular protocols.”

Medrano said police could not confirm the name of the woman Wednesday morning, but said she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

In 2010, Harris had accused Mayweather of beating her in front of their children in Las Vegas.

Mayweather denied the charges, but pleaded guilty and served two months of a 90-day sentence in the Clark County Detention Center.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com or at 702-383-0217. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.