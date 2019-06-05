99°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Rescue of injured 74-year-old hiker in Arizona spins out of control

The Associated Press
June 5, 2019 - 12:47 pm
 

PHOENIX — Authorities say a 74-year-old hiker whose head and face were injured in a fall on a Phoenix mountain endured a wild ride in a stretcher as she was being hoisted into a helicopter.

Phoenix Fire Department officials say the woman was treated for dizziness and nausea but suffered no other ill effects when the stretcher spun ever-faster in the backwash of the helicopter’s rotor blades.

ABC15 Arizona’s television chopper recorded the mishap as the rescue crew lifted the injured hiker from Piestewa Peak on Tuesday morning. The crew said a second line meant to prevent the spinning broke. Eventually, the rescue copter’s forward motion slowed the spinning enough to bring the woman into the cabin.

Officials said she was treated at a trauma center and listed in stable condition.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Friday, May 24, 2019 photo a vendor bags psilocybin mushrooms at a cannabis marketplace ...
Oakland becomes 2nd US city to decriminalize magic mushrooms
By Samantha Maldonado The Associated Press

Oakland on Tuesday became the second U.S. city to decriminalize magic mushrooms after a string of people shared how psychedelics helped them overcome depression, drug addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder.

 
3rd American tourist dies at Dominican Republic resort
The Associated Press

Authorities in the Dominican Republic say a vacationing Pennsylvania psychotherapist died at the same hotel where a pair of U.S. tourists were found dead five days later.

Young women pray outside the "La Luz Del Mundo," or Light of the World church, after members le ...
Leader of La Luz del Mundo church faces 26 sex-related charges
By Stefanie Dazio and Maria Verza The Associated Press

The leader and self-proclaimed apostle of La Luz del Mundo, a Mexico-based church with branches in the U.S., has been charged with human trafficking and child rape, California officials announced Tuesday.

Former critical care doctor William Husel, center, pleads not guilty to murder charges in the d ...
Ohio doctor faces murder charges in 25 patient deaths
By Kantele Franko The Associated Press

A critical care doctor who is already accused of ordering painkiller overdoses for dozens of Ohio hospital patients has been charged with murder in 25 patient deaths.