Nation and World

Rescue workers try to free 2 trapped cavers in Poland

The Associated Press
August 18, 2019 - 11:22 am
 

WARSAW, Poland — Polish media are reporting that more than two dozen rescue experts are trying to free two spelunkers trapped by rising water in a cave in southern Poland.

The private broadcaster TVN said Sunday that rescue officials have not yet managed to make contact with the two, who became trapped Saturday in the Wielka Sniezna cave in the Tatra mountains.

Wielka Sniezna is the deepest and longest cave in Poland, consisting of a complex system of passages, wells and running water.

TVN quoted the head of the local rescue team, Jan Krzysztof, as saying that explosives would be used to widen passages in the cave in hopes of reaching the trapped cavers. He said the operation could take days or even weeks.

Experts from neighboring Slovakia are coming to help the rescue effort.

