Nation and World

Rescued by Navy chopper, men face charges in Death Valley incident

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 21, 2023 - 7:07 pm
 
Updated November 21, 2023 - 7:09 pm
Several warning devices indicate that Titus Canyon Road is closed in Death Valley National Park. (NPS photo)

A U.S. Navy helicopter crew had to rescue two motorcyclists who illegally entered a portion of Death Valley National Park, according to a news release.

On Saturday, the two drove around a locked gate, concrete barriers and closure signs on Titus Canyon Road, stated National Park Service Ranger Abby Wines.

One of the men crashed his motorcycle, breaking his collarbone and suffering other injuries.

The men called 911 via a satellite phone just before sunset. Park rangers were not able to reach the injured man in a timely manner due to the road conditions, so they called for helicopter assistance.

The US Navy’s VX-31 helicopter responded from Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. They transported the injured man and his companion to Ridgecrest Regional Hospital.

The two said they were following an app that showed the road was open, so they decided to bypass the closure warnings.

Charges are pending, the release stated.

Many roads in the park have not been repaired yet after the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary damaged them. Roads are temporarily closed because of safety and resource management concerns. Closures are listed at nps.gov/deva and marked with signs.

Titus Canyon is one of the park’s most popular backcountry drives. When open, the 27-mile high-clearance road provides access to Leadfield ghost town, petroglyphs at Klare Spring, and spectacular canyon narrows.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

A man walks on campus at Princeton University on Feb. 4, 2020, in Princeton, New Jersey.
Princeton alumni urge school to stop spread of antisemitism
By Janet Lorin Bloomberg News

Over 1,600 Princeton University alumni, students and faculty are urging school leaders to ensure the university doesn’t become a “hotbed of antisemitism” following protests on campus.

FILE - Elon Musk, left, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and partner
Musk’s X sues Media Matters over report on ads next to hate groups posts
By Barbara Ortutay The Associated Press

Elon Musk’s social media company X filed a lawsuit against liberal advocacy group Media Matters for America on Monday, saying it manufactured a report to show advertisers’ posts alongside neo-Nazi and white nationalist posts in order to “drive advertisers from the platform and destroy X Corp.”

A nurse prepares premature babies for transport to Egypt after they were evacuated from Shifa H
Israel battles Hamas near another Gaza hospital
By Wafaa Shurafa, Samy Magdy and Jack Jeffery The Associated Press

Gaza’s hospitals play a prominent role in the battle of narratives over the war, which was sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7 terrorist incursion into southern Israel.

A damaged clock outside a home that came under attack during a massive Hamas invasion into Kibb
MIRIAM ADELSON: Dust no more, and Never Again
By Dr. Miriam Adelson Special / RJ

Dr. Miriam Adelson reflects on the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel and the horrors inflicted by Hamas on Kibbutz Nir Oz.

