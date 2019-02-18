Rescuers pull Arizona man from quicksand at Zion National Park

Zion National Park entrance in Utah on Friday, July 14, 2017. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An Arizona man was rescued from quicksand at Zion National Park over the weekend.

Park dispatchers received a report Saturday afternoon that a 34-year-old man was trapped in quicksand approximately three hours up the Left Fork of the North Creek route, also known as the Subway route, according to a news release.

The man’s leg was buried up to his knee and he and his hiking partner were unable to free it. His female partner left him with warm gear and clothing and began hiking to so she could call for help.

It took approximately three hours until she got cell phone service and was able to call 911.

Zion’s search and rescue team responded and located the man after several hours. They found him in stable condition but suffering from exposure, hypothermia and unspecified injuries to his extremity.

It took the team about two hours to free the hiker from the middle of a creek.

Rescuers began to warm the man and treat his leg, but were force to spend the night with the man in frigid conditions as snow was falling. The area received about 4 inches of new snow overnight, the release said.

The man was transported by helicopter on Sunday afternoon during a break in the storm and then taken by ambulance to an area hospital.

Park spokesman Aly Baltrus said winter weather conditions can make easy hikes more difficult and difficult ones more dangerous.

“Visitors are advised to use extreme caution during poor weather events at Zion,” Baltrus said.

Lukas Eggen can be reached at leggen@reviewjournal.com.