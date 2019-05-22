73°F
Nation and World

Rhinoceros at Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo gives birth to calf

The Associated Press
May 21, 2019 - 5:48 pm
 

CHICAGO — Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo says an eastern black rhinoceros named Kapuki has given birth to a calf.

The zoo says Kapuki was pregnant for 15 months before the calf was born Sunday night. Zoo staff members monitored her labor and are watching the rhino and her calf remotely using cameras to give them privacy but are nearby.

The zoo hasn’t named the calf or announced its sex, but officials say details will be announced once available. The animals won’t be visible to the public until further notice, but people can follow along on the zoo’s social media accounts and at #RhinoWatch on Twitter.

Zoo officials say the calf stood up at just 53 minutes of age.

