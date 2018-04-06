Rhode Island town votes to ban all balloons

Town officials have voted to ban all balloons from Block Island.

(Getty Images)

The New Shoreham Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday to eliminate the sale, distribution and use of all balloons. WPRI-TV reports the ban goes into effect next Monday.

Police will enforce the ordinance. Violators face a fine of up to $200.

The ban is designed to help protect the environment.

The balloon ban came after discarded balloons — none of which are biodegradable — became an issue to the community and the surrounding ecosystem.