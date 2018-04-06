Rhode Island town votes to ban all balloons

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. — Town officials have voted to ban all balloons from Block Island.
The New Shoreham Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday to eliminate the sale, distribution and use of all balloons. WPRI-TV reports the ban goes into effect next Monday.
Police will enforce the ordinance. Violators face a fine of up to $200.
The ban is designed to help protect the environment.
The balloon ban came after discarded balloons — none of which are biodegradable — became an issue to the community and the surrounding ecosystem.
RELATED
Party balloons become ‘airborne litter’ in Nevada desert