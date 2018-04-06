Nation and World

Rhode Island town votes to ban all balloons

The Associated Press
April 6, 2018 - 11:35 am
 

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. — Town officials have voted to ban all balloons from Block Island.

The New Shoreham Town Council voted unanimously Tuesday to eliminate the sale, distribution and use of all balloons. WPRI-TV reports the ban goes into effect next Monday.

Police will enforce the ordinance. Violators face a fine of up to $200.

The ban is designed to help protect the environment.

The balloon ban came after discarded balloons — none of which are biodegradable — became an issue to the community and the surrounding ecosystem.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nation and World Video
Events
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like