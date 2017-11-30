Rick Pitino sues University of Louisville Athletic Association for $38.7M

Rick Pitino has sued the University of Louisville Athletic Association for $38.7 million, saying it breached his contract by placing him on unpaid administrative leave without notice and firing him last month with no legally justified “cause.”

In this Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 file photo, Louisville head coach Rick Pitino yells to his players in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Syracuse in Syracuse, N.Y. Rick Pitino has sued the school's University of Athletic Association for $38.7 million, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Nick Lisi, File)

Minnesota head coach Richard Pitino walks onto the floor for a timeout in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, in Minneapolis. Miami won 86-81, handing Minnesota its first loss of the season. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

In this Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall after having a meeting with the university's interim president Greg Postel in Louisville. Ky. (Michael Clevenger/The Courier-Journal via AP, File)

Louisville men's basketball coach Rick Pitino arrives at Grawemeyer Hall for a meeting with the university's interim president Greg Postel, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Louisville. Ky. (Michael Clevenger/The Courier-Journal via AP)

Mar 29, 2015; Syracuse, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Rick Pitino reacts to a play during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans in the finals of the east regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Carrier Dome. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Mar 27, 2015; Syracuse, NY, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Rick Pitino during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack in the semifinals of the east regional of the 2015 NCAA Tournament at Carrier Dome. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

The ULAA fired the Hall of Fame coach on Oct. 16, weeks after he was placed on leave when Louisville acknowledged it was being investigated in a federal bribery probe of college basketball. Pitino is not named in the federal complaint and has denied participation in and knowledge of alleged payments to a recruit’s family.

Pitino’s lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. District Court seeks liquidated contract damages of $4.307 million through 2026. It says the ULAA did not give him 10 days advance notice before it “effectively fired” him and insists that he followed suggestions to improve oversight following a sex scandal that has resulted in NCAA sanctions.

University spokesman John Karman said the school is aware of Pitino’s suit but won’t comment on pending litigation.

Pitino’s attorney Steve Pence said in a statement that the coach diligently supervised his staff and stressed compliance with NCAA rules.

Ten people, including four assistant coaches and Adidas executive James Gatto, were initially charged in the investigation on Sept. 26. The next day, Louisville interim President Greg Postel placed Pitino on unpaid leave and athletic director Tom Jurich on paid administrative leave. Trustees fired Jurich by 10-3 vote on Oct. 18.

Hours after Pitino’s firing, Adidas terminated its personal services contract with the coach. He later sued the sportswear maker a day later and said it “outrageously conspired” to funnel money to a recruit without his knowledge.