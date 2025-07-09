Ritz Crackers are being recalled nationwide for this life-threatening reason — here’s what to know

Mondelēz Global LLC announced a voluntary recall of four carton sizes of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches. The affected products were made in the U.S. and sold nationwide.

Product recalls are never good news. But when they happen, it’s on us as consumers to check our kitchens and make sure the foods we’re eating aren’t part of an affected batch. Recalls can be issued for all kinds of reasons — but faulty packaging, contamination or missing ingredients on a label are some of the most common ones.

On July 8, Mondelēz Global LLC announced a voluntary recall of four carton sizes of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches. The affected products were made in the U.S. and sold nationwide.

According to the FDA notice, the recall includes 8-pack, 20-pack and 40-pack cartons of Ritz Peanut Butter Cracker Sandwiches, as well as the 20-pack Ritz Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack. The issue? Some individually wrapped packs may be mislabeled as the Cheese variety, even though they actually contain the Peanut Butter variety.

It’s important to note that anyone with a peanut allergy or severe sensitivity could be at risk of a serious — or even life-threatening — allergic reaction if they consume these products. However, the FDA clarified that all affected outer cartons are labeled correctly and include an allergen advisory stating the product “contains peanuts.”

To help you identify the products at home, you can find full product descriptions, “Best When Used By” dates and UPC codes here, as well as affected product images here. You can also locate a breakdown of what the product info grid might look like on the incorrectly labeled individually wrapped packages here.

According to the notice, this is a precautionary recall. No other RITZ products or Mondelēz Global LLC products are affected, and in a huge relief, there have been zero reports of injury or illness linked to it. The recall was initiated after Mondelēz Global LLC discovered that film packaging rolls used for individually wrapped peanut butter products may have defects due to a supplier error. According to the notice, “corrective actions are being taken to help ensure this issue does not recur.”

Just to be clear, cartons with only RITZ Cheese Cracker Sandwiches are not part of this recall. And if your RITZ Peanut Butter or RITZ Filled Cracker Sandwich Variety Pack has a different “Best When Used By” date or plant code than the ones listed here, you’re safe.

If you have a peanut allergy, it’s recommended to discard any of the affected products immediately or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. You can call the company anytime at 1-844-366-1171, or reach a Consumer Relations specialist Monday through Friday, 9 am to 6 pm ET.

