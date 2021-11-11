68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Nation and World

Roadkill report reveals deadliest highways in California

The Associated Press
November 10, 2021 - 5:42 pm
 
Interstate 101 in Calabasas, Calif. (California Highway Patrol via AP)
Interstate 101 in Calabasas, Calif. (California Highway Patrol via AP)
This photo shows a mountain lion found dead along Interstate 101 in Calabasas, Calif. (Californ ...
This photo shows a mountain lion found dead along Interstate 101 in Calabasas, Calif. (California Highway Patrol via AP)

DAVIS, Calif. — Tens of thousands of mountain lions, bears, bighorn sheep, squirrels, birds and lizards have met their fate in collisions with vehicles across California, according to a “roadkill” report that names a San Francisco Bay Area highway as the state’s deadliest for wildlife.

The study by the Road Ecology Center at the University of California, Davis is based on more than 44,000 California Highway Patrol traffic incidents involving animals between 2009 and 2020. Also included are more than 65,000 reports from members of the public via the California Roadkill Observation System phone app.

The center mapped about 15,000 miles of state roadways to identify stretches where wildlife-vehicle collisions are most likely to occur.

The report names Interstate 280 between San Bruno and Cupertino as California’s deadliest highway. In fact, five of the the top-20 “hot spots” are along I-280, costing the state about $5.8 million annually — or about $178,400 per mile per year — in damage and cleanup costs, researchers estimated.

In the past five years, collisions between wildlife and vehicles cost the state an estimated $1 billion, based on highway patrol reports and crash data from the U.S. Department of Transportation, the study found. When including accidents reported to insurance companies but not to police, estimates rose to $2 billion for the years 2016 through 2020, according to the report.

More than 400 animal species were involved, including amphibians, birds, mammals and reptiles. Mountain lions and black bears are most vulnerable to traffic collisions because they often cross highways amid shrinking habitat. Between 2016 and 2020, more than 300 cougars and 557 black bears were reported killed on roads, the study found.

One of the largest rates of roadkill reported for any wildlife species in the world occurs each year in Santa Clara County, south of San Francisco, the report said. Pacific newts cross Alma Bridge Road while migrating from a forest to Lexington Reservoir, then return after reproducing. Along the way, up to 5,000 newts are killed each winter and spring by vehicles, the research showed.

“These findings illustrate the tip of the iceberg of ecological and economic impacts that wildlife-vehicle collisions cause for California,” said Fraser Shilling, the study’s lead author. “We need the Legislature to step in and help the good folks in transportation to fence the conflict hot spots and build many more wildlife crossings.”

Dedicated bridges for animals to cross highways are the best way to alleviate the problem, researchers concluded. Alameda County, east of San Francisco, is exploring potential sites for such spans. In Southern California, groundbreaking is expected next year for what would be one of the world’s largest wildlife crossings, over U.S. 101 northwest of Los Angeles.

“The advantages to building more wildlife crossings couldn’t be more obvious. They help make roads safer for drivers and passengers while giving animals a way to roam and thrive,” said Tiffany Yap, senior scientist and wildlife connectivity advocate at the Center for Biological Diversity.

MOST READ
1
Fire Department 911 calls of Henry Ruggs crash released
Fire Department 911 calls of Henry Ruggs crash released
2
Ex-Raiders star Henry Ruggs formally charged in fatal DUI case
Ex-Raiders star Henry Ruggs formally charged in fatal DUI case
3
Man shot, killed inside Las Vegas convenience store
Man shot, killed inside Las Vegas convenience store
4
Police say Henderson officer pushed fellow officer down stairs at headquarters
Police say Henderson officer pushed fellow officer down stairs at headquarters
5
New COVID-19 cases dip in Clark County as test positivity rate jumps
New COVID-19 cases dip in Clark County as test positivity rate jumps
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
SpaceX launch marks 600 space travelers in 60 years
By Marcia Dunn The Associated Press

The repeatedly delayed flight occurred just two days after SpaceX brought four other astronauts home from the International Space Station.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference at a COVID-19 vaccination site at ...
California gets ready for possible winter pandemic surge
By Stefanie Dazio and Don Thompson The Associated Press

California has begun positioning equipment and locking in contracts with temporary health care workers in preparation for another possible winter surge of coronavirus cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

In this July 21, 2021 photo, a consumer shops at a retail store in Morton Grove, Ill. (AP Photo ...
US consumer prices soared 6.2% in past year
By Christopher Rugaber The Associated Press

Prices for U.S. consumers jumped 6.2% in October compared with a year earlier.

Stacey Sarmiento holds a photo up of her posing with her friend, Rudy Pena, who died in a crush ...
Details of some Houston concert crush victims emerge
By Randall Chase and Mike Catalini The Associated Press

Clearer pictures began to emerge Sunday of some of the eight people who died after fans at the Astroworld music festival in Houston suddenly surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott.

 
8 dead after crowd surge at Travis Scott show at Astroworld
Juan A. Lozano The Associated Press

Fans attending a Houston music festival surged toward the stage during a performance by rapper Travis Scott, triggering panic in the crowd of tens of thousands.

 
Southwest pilot cited in California mask assault
The Associated Press

A Southwest Airlines pilot is under investigation for allegedly assaulting a flight attendant at a California bar during an argument over wearing masks, authorities said.

Leah Lefkove, 9, shows off her vaccination sticker just before being the first child to be vacc ...
Kids’ turn arrives for COVID-19 shots
By Lindsey Tanner The Associated Press

Schoolchildren who got their first COVID-19 shots Wednesday said these are the pleasures they look forward to as the U.S. enters a major new phase in fighting the pandemic.