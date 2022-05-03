68°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Nation and World

Roberts orders probe into ‘egregious’ leak of abortion draft

What to know about Roe v. Wade (STN)
By Zeke Miller and Jessica Gresko The Associated Press
May 3, 2022 - 8:36 am
 
Updated May 3, 2022 - 8:39 am
Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A d ...
Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A d ...
Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A d ...
Demonstrators protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion suggests the U.S. Supreme Court could be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a Politico report released Monday. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, early Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A ...
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, early Tuesday, May 3, 2022 in Washington. A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide, according to a report published Monday night in Politico. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON — Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed the authenticity of a leaked draft opinion suggesting the Supreme Court may be poised to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade case that legalized abortion nationwide. He ordered an investigation into what he called an “egregious breach of trust.”

In the high court’s first public comment since the draft was published late Tuesday, Roberts said “Although the document described in yesterday’s reports is authentic, it does not represent a decision by the Court or the final position of any member on the issues in the case.”

In a statement, he said, “To the extent this betrayal of the confidences of the Court was intended to undermine the integrity of our operations, it will not succeed.”

He added: “I have directed the Marshal of the Court to launch an investigation into the source of the leak.”

MOST READ
1
Police: Body in barrel dumped in Lake Mead decades ago
Police: Body in barrel dumped in Lake Mead decades ago
2
Casino landlord Vici closes $17B buyout of MGM Resorts spinoff
Casino landlord Vici closes $17B buyout of MGM Resorts spinoff
3
Mountain lion slips through police dragnet in Las Vegas
Mountain lion slips through police dragnet in Las Vegas
4
Tom Jones returning to Las Vegas for one night only
Tom Jones returning to Las Vegas for one night only
5
ZZ top legend Gibbons to christen The Sand Dollar at Plaza
ZZ top legend Gibbons to christen The Sand Dollar at Plaza
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Women wait in a bus at a center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Monday, May 2, 2 ...
Aid workers prep stretchers, toys for Mariupol evacuees
By Cara Anna and Yesica Fisch The Associated Press

Aid workers prepared hot food, wheelchairs and toys Tuesday for civilians slowly making their way to relative safety from the pulverized remnants of a steel plant in the city of Mariupol.

People stand on the steps of the U.S. Supreme Court, Feb.11, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Ma ...
Draft opinion suggests high court will overturn Roe, report says
The Associated Press

A draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests that earlier this year a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide.

Irpin Territorial Defence and Ukrainian Army soldiers hold flowers to be placed on the graves o ...
Evacuations in progress in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
By Cara Anna and Yesica Fisch Associated Press

Like other evacuations, success of the mission in Mariupol depended on Russia and its forces, deployed along a long series of checkpoints before reaching Ukrainian ones.

Local residents stand on the balconies of their apartments damaged by Russian shelling in Dobro ...
Ukrainians plead for rescue of civilians; Russian advance crawls
By Mstyslav Chernov and Yesica Fisch The Associated Press

An estimated 100,000 civilians remain in Mariupol, and up to 1,000 are living beneath a sprawling Soviet-era steel plant, according to Ukrainian officials.

(The Associated Press)
Arizona ticket wins $473M Powerball jackpot
The Associated Press

The Arizona Lottery says a ticket sold in a Phoenix suburb won the $473 million jackpot for Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing.