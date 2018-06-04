Rock fall in Zion National Park hurts 2 hikers, closes hiking trail

A popular trail at Zion National Park is closed after two people were hurt in a rock fall.

Park ranger John Marciano said one person suffered serious leg injuries in the Sunday afternoon rock fall on the trail that leads to the iconic Narrows hike.

He said a large rock broke away from the 1,400-foot cliff wall at the far end of the paved trail, dislodging a shower of smaller rocks in its wake.

A hazard geologist was examining the paved Riverside Walk trail Monday to see when it’s safe to re-open.

Visitors can instead reach The Narrows through the river at the Temple of Sinawava trail.

Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said rock falls are unpredictable events in the park about 160 miles northeast of Las Vegas and his heart goes out to the two people hurt.