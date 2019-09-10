93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Nation and World

Rocket blast at US Embassy in Kabul on 9/11 anniversary

By Cara Anna The Associated Press
September 10, 2019 - 2:53 pm
 

KABUL, Afghanistan — A rocket exploded at the U.S. Embassy in Afghanistan just minutes into Wednesday, the anniversary of the 9/11 attack on the United States, but officials at the compound declared all-clear about an hour later and reported no injuries.

A plume of smoke rose over central Kabul shortly after midnight and sirens could be heard. Inside the embassy, employees heard this message over the loudspeaker: “An explosion caused by a rocket has occurred on compound.”

There was no immediate comment from Afghan officials. The NATO mission, which is nearby, also said no personnel had been injured.

It was the first major attack in the Afghan capital since President Donald Trump abruptly called off U.S.-Taliban talks over the weekend, on the brink of an apparent deal to end America’s longest war.

Two Taliban car bombs shook Kabul last week, killing several civilians and two members of the NATO mission. Trump has cited the death of a U.S. service member in one of those blasts as the reason why he now calls the U.S.-Taliban talks “dead.”

The 9/11 anniversary is a sensitive day in Afghanistan’s capital and one on which attacks have occurred. A U.S.-led invasion of Afghanistan shortly after the 2001 attack toppled the Taliban, who had harbored Osama bin Laden, the al-Qaida leader and attacks mastermind.

In the nearly 18 years of fighting since then, the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan soared to 100,000 and dropped dramatically after bin Laden was killed in neighboring Pakistan in 2011.

Now about 14,000 U.S. troops remain and Trump has called it “ridiculous” that they are still in Afghanistan after so long and so many billions of dollars spent.

It is not clear whether the U.S.-Taliban talks will resume.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A June 13, 2018, file photo, shows United States currency in Zelienople, Pa. The proportion of ...
Share of uninsured Americans — 8.5% — rises for 1st time in a decade
By Christopher Rugaber and Ricardo Zlonso-Zaldivar The Associated Press

The proportion of Americans without health insurance edged up in 2018 — the first evidence from the government that coverage gains under President Barack Obama’s health care law might be eroding under President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump, left, gives his support to Dan Bishop, right, a Republican running for ...
NC special election tests Trump, GOP prospects
By Alan Fram The Associated Press

Republicans are hoping an eleventh-hour pep talk from President Donald Trump will propel them to a special election victory Tuesday in a GOP-friendly House district in North Carolina, a race that could illuminate their chances of retaking the House majority and Trump’s own reelection prospects in 2020.

Shiite Muslims visit the Karti Sakhi Shrine a day before Ashoura, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday ...
31 killed in Iraq during stampede at Ashoura procession
The Associated Press

BEIRUT — Iraq’s state-run TV channel, citing Iraq’s Health Ministry, says the death toll from a stampede in the Shiite holy city of Karbala has climbed to 31.

In a Sept. 9, 2019, photo, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani speaks during a ceremony to introduce ...
Trump’s halt to US-Taliban talks pushes Afghans toward fragile vote
By Cara Anna The Associated Press

The Taliban have told Afghans to boycott the vote and warned that rallies and polling stations would be targets. The insurgent group is more distrustful than ever and has vowed to keep fighting.

In a July 30, 2019, photo, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., takes questions from r ...
Schumer will try again to block Trump’s border wall maneuver
By Andrew Taylor The Associated Press

The Senate’s top Democrat intends to force a vote to block President Donald Trump from using special emergency powers to transfer money from military base construction projects to pay for new fences along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Dimple Lightbourne, left, and her mother Carla Ferguson sit in a plane as it approaches to land ...
Thousands of Dorian survivors face unknowns as they start over
By Danica Coto The Associated Press

Thousands of hurricane survivors are filing off boats and planes in the capital of the Bahamas, facing the need to start new lives after Hurricane Dorian but with little ideas on how or where to begin.