73°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Nation and World

Rookie officer who was fatally shot died on duty like his dad did 18 years earlier

This photo provided by the Gila River Police Department shows officer Joshua Briese. The Gila R ...
This photo provided by the Gila River Police Department shows officer Joshua Briese. The Gila River Indian Community has issued a temporary ban on dances after Briese, a tribal police officer, was fatally shot and another wounded while responding to a reported disturbance at a Santan home, tribal officials said Sunday, June 2, 2024. (Gila River Police Department via AP)
More Stories
This image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, seen from the Volcano Golf Course, shows a p ...
Hawaii’s Kilauea erupts again in national park
President Joe Biden arrives on Marine One at Delaware Air National Guard Base in New Castle, De ...
Biden prepares order to shut down asylum if migrant daily average hits 2.5K
Israeli soldiers stand on top of tanks in a staging area near the Israeli-Gaza border in southe ...
No permanent cease-fire unless Hamas is destroyed, Israel says
A pro-Palestinian demonstrator sticks her tongue out as she is escorted to a police vehicle out ...
University of Michigan regent’s law office vandalized with pro-Palestinian graffiti
The Associated Press
June 4, 2024 - 5:41 am
 
Updated June 4, 2024 - 5:43 am

PHOENIX — Joshua Briese grew up in Montana wanting to work in law enforcement, just like his dad. He wasn’t deterred even after his father died while on duty at age 38 in 2006.

“I actually had to try and talk him out of it a few times, but he had his heart set,” Capt. Kent O’Donnell of the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office in Billings, Montana, told azfamily.com. “He wanted to be a police officer and just wanted to make his dad proud.”

Briese did just that, recently joining the Gila River Police Department, south of Phoenix, as a tribal police officer. He was still in field training and had been with the department for less than a year when he died Saturday while on duty, just like his dad.

“They’re probably driving around patrolling up there in heaven together,” O’Donnell said, “and it makes us smile a little bit knowing that they’re together again.”

The 23-year-old was fatally shot in the pre-dawn hours Saturday while responding to a reported disturbance at a house party, according to the Gila River Indian Community.

Tribal council leaders quickly passed a temporary ban Saturday night on all house parties in the community.

Police said multiple gunshots were fired, striking Briese and another tribal police officer. The second officer was seriously injured but survived, police said.

Four other people were also wounded, according to police, including one who later died. The other victims weren’t immediately identified.

The FBI in Phoenix said two suspects in the shooting, a man and a boy, were in custody, but no other information has been released.

O’Donnell said he had spoken to Briese — known as “Joshie” by friends and family — just a few weeks ago.

“I’m sad I’m not going to get to see him grow up because he had a very good future,” O’Donnell told the news station.

In a separate statement, the Yellow County Sheriff’s Office said both Briese and his father, David, “left this world serving their community and doing what they loved.”

David Briese, a Yellowstone County deputy, was killed in November 2006 in a car crash while on his way to provide backup for an officer who was dealing with a combative impaired driver.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
This image provided by the U.S. Geological Survey, seen from the Volcano Golf Course, shows a p ...
Hawaii’s Kilauea erupts again in national park
Associated Press

Kilauea, one of the most active volcanoes in the world, began erupting early Monday in a remote area, the U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said.

Israeli soldiers stand on top of tanks in a staging area near the Israeli-Gaza border in southe ...
No permanent cease-fire unless Hamas is destroyed, Israel says
By Alisa Odenheimer Bloomberg News

Israel is willing to pause hostilities for the purpose of returning hostages but what happens next will be subject to further talks, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.

FILE - People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call f ...
4 more hostages are dead in Gaza, Israel declares
The Associated Press

All four of the men declared dead — Nadav Popplewell, Amiram Cooper, Yoram Metzger and Haim Peri — were kidnapped and taken into Gaza still alive, according to the Hostages Forum.

People hold Israeli flags as they gather ahead of the annual Israel Day Parade on Fifth Avenue ...
Parade for Israel in NYC focuses on solidarity
By Liset Cruz The Associated Press

Marchers chanted for the release of hostages in Gaza on Sunday at a New York City parade for Israel that drew thousands of people under heightened security.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
Hawaii’s Kilauea erupts again in national park
recommend 2
LETTER: This ‘solution’ to our water problems just won’t work
recommend 3
LETTER: These drivers don’t pay their fair share
recommend 4
CARTOONS: This is even louder than a swarm of cicadas
recommend 5
RICH LOWRY: The secretary of transportation who couldn’t
recommend 6
EDITORIAL: Biden should practice what he preaches on justice system