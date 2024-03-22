76°F
Nation and World

Russia and China veto US resolution calling for immediate cease-fire in Gaza

By Edith M. Lederer The Associated Press
March 22, 2024 - 4:22 pm
 
A general view shows a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Friday, March. ...
A general view shows a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Friday, March. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Gilad Erdan, Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, right, and Linda Thomas- ...
Gilad Erdan, Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, right, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador and Representative to the United Nations, left, talk after a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Friday, March. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Gilad Erdan, Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, right, and Linda Thomas- ...
Gilad Erdan, Permanent Representative of Israel to the United Nations, right, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield, United States Ambassador and Representative to the United Nations, left, talk after a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Friday, March. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Vasily Nebenzya, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, speak ...
Vasily Nebenzya, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, speaks during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Friday, March. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Vasily Nebenzya, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, speak ...
Vasily Nebenzya, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Russia to the United Nations, speaks during a Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters, Friday, March. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

UNITED NATIONS — Russia and China on Friday vetoed a U.S.-sponsored United Nations resolution supporting “an immediate and sustained cease-fire” in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, calling the measure ambiguous and saying it was not the direct demand to end the fighting that much of the world seeks.

The vote in the Security Council became another showdown involving world powers that are locked in tense disputes elsewhere, with the United States taking criticism for not being tough enough against its ally Israel.

A key issue was the unusual language that said the Security Council “determines the imperative of an immediate and sustained cease-fire.” The phrasing was not a straightforward “demand” or “call” to halt hostilities.

The resolution reflected a shift by the United States, which has found itself at odds with much of the world as even allies of Israel push for an unconditional end to fighting.

In previous resolutions, the U.S. has closely intertwined calls for a cease-fire with demands for the release of Israeli hostages in Gaza. This resolution, using wording that’s open to interpretation, continued to link the two issues, but not as firmly.

Before the vote, Russian U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said Moscow supports an immediate cease-fire, but he criticized the diluted language, which he called philosophical wording that does not belong in a U.N. resolution.

He accused Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield of “deliberately misleading the international community.”

China’s U.N. ambassador, Zhang Jun, said the U.S. proposal set preconditions and fell far short of expectations of council members and the broader international community.

The U.S. has vetoed three resolutions demanding a cease-fire, the most recent an Arab-backed measure supported by 13 council members with one abstention on Feb. 20.

Thomas-Greenfield urged the council to adopt the resolution to press for an immediate cease-fire and the release of the hostages, as well as to address Gaza’s humanitarian crisis and support ongoing diplomacy by the United States, Egypt and Qatar.

The vote in the 15-member council was 11 members in favor and three against, including Algeria, the Arab representative on the council. There was one abstention, from Guyana.

