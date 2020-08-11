79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Nation and World

Russia first to register virus vaccine; Putin’s daughter inoculated

By Vladimir Isachenkov The Associated Press
August 11, 2020 - 3:24 am
 

MOSCOW — Russia on Tuesday became the first country to officially register a coronavirus vaccine and declare it ready for use, despite international skepticism. President Vladimir Putin said that one of his daughters has already been inoculated.

Putin emphasized that the vaccine underwent the necessary tests and has proven efficient, offering a lasting immunity from the coronavirus. However, scientists at home and abroad have been sounding the alarm that the rush to start using the vaccine before Phase 3 trials — which normally last for months and involve thousands of people — could backfire.

Speaking at a government meeting Tuesday, Putin said that the vaccine has undergone proper testing and is safe.

“I would like to repeat that it has passed all the necessary tests,” he said. “The most important thing is to ensure full safety of using the vaccine and its efficiency.”

The Russian leader added that one of his two adult daughters has received two shots of the vaccine. “She has taken part in the experiment,” Putin said.

Putin said that his daughter had a temperature of 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 Fahrenheit) on the day of the first vaccine injection, and then it dropped to just over 37 degrees (98.6 Fahrenheit) on the following day. After the second shot she again had a slight increase in temperature, but then it was all over.

“She’s feeling well and has high number of antibodies,” Putin added. He didn’t specify which of his two daughters — Maria or Katerina — received the vaccine.

Immunity for 2 years

Russian authorities have said that medical workers, teachers and other risk groups will be the first to be inoculated. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the vaccination of doctors could start as early as this month.

The Health Ministry said in Tuesday’s statement that the vaccine is expected to provide immunity from the coronavirus for up to two years.

Putin emphasized that vaccination will be voluntary,

Russian officials have said that large-scale production of the vaccine will start in September, and mass vaccination may begin as early as October.

When the pandemic struck Russia, Putin ordered state officials to shorten the time of clinical trials for potential coronavirus vaccines.

National prestige

Becoming the first country in the world to develop a vaccine was a matter of national prestige for the Kremlin as it tries to assert the image of Russia as a global power. State television stations and other media have praised scientists working on it and presented the work the envy of other nations.

Professor Alexander Gintsburg, head of the Gamaleya institute that developed the vaccine, raised eyebrows in May when he said that he and other researchers tried the vaccine on themselves.

Human studies started June 17 among 76 volunteers. Half were injected with a vaccine in liquid form and the other half with a vaccine that came as soluble powder. Some in the first half were recruited from the military, which raised concerns that servicemen may have been pressured to participate.

Amid Russia’s rush to become the first to create a vaccine, the U.S., Britain and Canada last month accused Russia of using hackers to steal vaccine research from Western labs.

Experts skeptical

As the trials were declared completed, questions arose about the vaccine’s safety and effectiveness. Some experts scoffed at Russian authorities’ assurances that the vaccine drug produced the desired immune response and caused no significant side effects, pointing out that such claims need to be backed by published scientific data.

The World Health Organization said all vaccine candidates should go through full stages of testing before being rolled out. Experts have warned that vaccines that are not properly tested can cause harm in many ways — from a negative impact on health to creating a false sense of security or undermining trust in vaccinations.

MOST READ
1
Video shows random attack on Las Vegas senior citizen
Video shows random attack on Las Vegas senior citizen
2
VICTOR JOECKS: King Sisolak anoints himself Nevada’s parent-in-chief
VICTOR JOECKS: King Sisolak anoints himself Nevada’s parent-in-chief
3
Simon Cowell breaks back while testing electric bike in California
Simon Cowell breaks back while testing electric bike in California
4
Police release photos of suspect in attack on senior citizen
Police release photos of suspect in attack on senior citizen
5
DUI suspect in wreck that killed 2 Las Vegas teens denied bail
DUI suspect in wreck that killed 2 Las Vegas teens denied bail
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Yogi Dalal hugs his daughter Jigisha as his other daughter Kajal, left, bows her head at the fa ...
‘Assault on our city’: Hundreds ransack downtown Chicago after shooting
By Don Babwin The Associated Press

Hundreds of people descended on downtown Chicago early Monday following a police shooting on the city’s South Side, with vandals smashing the windows of dozens of businesses and making off with merchandise, cash machines and anything else they could carry, police said.

This photo provided by WJLA-TV shows the scene of an explosion in Baltimore on Monday, Aug. 10, ...
1 dead after gas explosion levels Baltimore homes
By Julio Cortez The Associated Press

A natural gas explosion destroyed three row houses in Baltimore on Monday, killing a woman and trapping other people in the wreckage.

Crater Lake National Park (Courtesy)
Crater Lake in Oregon threatened by visitor surge amid pandemic
The Associated Press

The clean, clear waters of Crater Lake National Park are being threatened by contamination brought in by visitors after the coronavirus pandemic spurred sharp cutbacks in park staffing.

Students crowd a hallway, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at North Paulding High School in Dallas, Ga. ...
Georgia high school goes online after COVID infections reported
The Associated Press

A Georgia high school plans to start the week with all classes shifting online after nine students and staff tested positive for the coronavirus when the school year opened last week with most students attending in-person.

FILE - In this July 31, 2020, file photo, letter carriers load mail trucks for deliveries at a ...
Postal Service emerges as flash point heading into election
By Anthony Izaguirre and Matthew Daly The Associated Press

The success of the 2020 presidential election could hinge on a most unlikely government agency: the U.S. Postal Service. Current signs are not promising.

FILE - In this July 14, 2020, file photo, people wait in line for coronavirus testing at Dodger ...
US tops 5 million confirmed virus cases, to Europe’s alarm
By Nicole Winfield and Lisa Marie Pane The Associated Press

With confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. hitting 5 million Sunday, by far the highest of any country, the failure of the most powerful nation in the world to contain the scourge has been met with astonishment and alarm in Europe.

In this image from video provided by NBC4 Washington, law enforcement work the scene of a shoot ...
DC shooting leaves 1 dead, some 20 injured
The Associated Press

A dispute that erupted into gun fire during a large outdoor party in Washington, D.C., early Sunday left one person dead and some 20 others injured, including an off-duty officer “struggling for her life,” according to police.